Rujuta Diwekar Reveals The Most Healthy Drinks To Have In The Coming Summer
These refreshing and traditional drinks can help us keep hydrated and healthy during the hot sultry summer.
Enjoy summer with these traditional drinks
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coconut water prevents acidity in summer
- Chaas or buttermilk is a perfect drink after lunch
- Lemon water is a classic summer coolant
The pattern of our eating and drinking perpetually changes from season to season. With the onset of summer, we tend to feel dehydrated, lethargic, acidic and low on energy. Not only do we feel extremely weak and sick, but also experience a reduction in our appetite. There are very less foods that we actually feel like eating in the summer heat. So celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Facebook to share some refreshing and traditional drinks which can help us keep hydrated and healthy during the hot sultry summer.
The first drink that she suggests is the very cooling, soothing and refreshing nariyal paani or coconut water. Mid-morning or early afternoon is the time when naariyal paani will be beneficial for us, writes Rujuta. Also, try to drink directly through the coconut and avoid the straw. The drink helps in keeping acidity and unwanted acne at bay. It is also good for people who get enlarged pores at this time of the year. Add sabja (basil seeds) to the drink to make it more efficient.
Secondly, chaas or buttermilk is another traditional drink which can work wonders during summer. Rujuta suggests that just after lunch will be a good time to consume chaas. The drink is a good source of Vitamin B12 and is an effective coolant that prevents bloating which many people experience in second half of the day.
Also read: 5 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In Summers
Nimbu pani or lemon water is a classic summer coolant people have been having for years now. Rujuta writes that adding salt, sugar, jeera or cumin along with lemon in water is a great drink to have in summer. The drink is rich in micro nutrients which prevent electrolytes to drop in the body. This is more important for people who are suffering from problems of blood pressure. Other alternatives include kokum, vaala, kesudo, variyali and bel.
Lemon water is a classic summer coolant
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 6 Ways To Protect Your Skin This Summer
Last but not the least, kulith (horse gram) soup or dal is a good fluid to be consumed during dinner time, suggests Rujuta. This is great for people who experience reduced appetite, low energy or gas. Horse gram has folic acid and is rich in minerals. Kulith dal can be eaten with rice or can be consumed as a soup with dahi or curd. Not only will this improve your sleep, but will also make you feel fresh and help in achieving a flatter tummy.
Also read: Did You Know: You Are At A Higher Risk Of Heart Attack During Winters Than In Summers
The nutrition expert concludes her article by mentioning that these drinks will promote growth of good bacteria, give a smooth and flawless complexion, prevent fevers and urinary tract infections (UTIs) and provide relief from chronic body aches and pains.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.