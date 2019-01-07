Wishing Bipasha Basu A Very Happy Birthday! You Must Take Fitness Tips From The 40-Year Old Gorgeous Actress
The actress never shies away from sharing her workout videos where she is seen doing numerous workouts passionately. Wishing the gorgeous actress and fitness enthusiast, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover a very happy birthday!
Bipasha Basu turns forty today and is surely a fitness lover.
Wishing the gorgeous actress and fitness enthusiast, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover a very happy birthday! The actress turns 40 today and is surely a fitness lover. This can be well proven by her YouTube videos and several Instagram posts. The actress never shies away from sharing her workout videos where she is seen doing numerous workouts passionately. This goes without saying that her disciplined life is the secret to her fit, toned, glamorous physique and slim body. In one of her Instagram posts, the actress shares an inspiring quote which said, "Discipline is the bridge between your fitness goals and fitness success." Let us give an insight into the variety of workouts that the actress adds into her fitness regime.
Not only Bipasha Basu but many other B-town celebs swear by this intense workout; Pilates. These include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Rao and many others. The beauty of this workout is that anyone at any age can do this. It is great for strengthening the core. In addition, it helps in increasing the flexibility, muscle strength and enhances the posture.
In one of her Instagram posts the actress was seen doing headstand which is again a superb exercise. The post said, "Trying to find my strength and balance upside down today, struggling but not giving up. Inversions are the best anti-ageing secret." Though the exercise is not easy but with utmost dedication and practice, one can do it. It helps in strengthening the spine, shoulders and arms, relieves stress, aids in digestion, and helps to flush out the toxins from the body.
Bipasha Basu has always been an avid practitioner of Yoga. Yoga is not only great for your physical health but for your mental health as well. It boosts your immunity, promotes your overall well-being, keeps chronic diseases at bay and most importantly helps in weight loss. As mentioned earlier, yoga does much more than balanced metabolism and flexibility. It calms you down and has a positive impact on your life.
Bipasha Basu was even spotted doing weight training in one of her Instagram posts. Her post went on to say, "Strong is beautiful kind of day Weight training has it's amazing benefits for women. You lose body fat, you gain strength, you decrease risk of osteoporosis, you reduce risk of injury, back pain, arthritis, burn more calories and it enhances mood and reduces stress."
This makes it evident that the actress always treats fitness as her first priority. Moreover, she ensures that her workouts don't become mundane and constantly makes an effort to add fun to her fitness routine. Apart from these, she also does Zumba, some basic cardio, dance and core strengthening exercises.
