Winter Hair Care: Simple Tricks That Can Help Prevent Dry Hair
Winter hair care: Protect your hair from excessive exposure to the sun, pollution, rainwater, and dust. It can make the hair dry, brittle, and limp. So, try to protect hair as much as possible and if exposed to rain or dust, it's a must to wash it the same day.
Winter hair care: Use a mild shampoo that doesn't contain chemicals like SLS or paraben
HIGHLIGHTS
- Make sure you condition your hair properly in winter
- Protect your hair from exposure to the sun, pollution and dust
- Eat a healthy diet to boost hair growth
The most concerning beauty problems during the changing season for everyone is hair fall, which is very common during seasonal transitions. With proper care and a balanced diet, one can control hair thinning and seasonal hair loss. As the season changes, the humidity and heat around us also change and affect our hair. At this time, it becomes important to take extra care of your hair too. Many people get dry hair which look dull and lifeless. Here's what you can do to prevent it.
Winter Hair Care: Follow these prevent dry and frizzy hair in winter
- Protect your hair from excessive exposure to the sun, pollution, rainwater, and dust. It can make the hair dry, brittle, and limp. So, try to protect hair as much as possible and if exposed to rain or dust, it's a must to wash it the same day.
- Steam your hair regularly. Regular steaming opens the hair follicles so that they can absorb more nutrients. It will help moisturise the scalp and strengthen the hair. It will induce good hair health and also make the hair shiny and smooth.
Also read: Hair Care Tips: 7 Steps To Follow For Healthy Locks This Winter Season
- Conditioning of hair is the most important step to replenish the moisture of the scalp and prevent seasonal hair fall. It will help to maintain the hair texture during the season change and help to combat the effects of heating products and cold winter winds.
- You should follow a good diet to boost hair growth and maintain the quality of the hair especially in this changing season. Include proper nutrients, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals that helps for strong & healthy hair and to reduce hair loss. Include Vitamin A, B, C, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium in your diet for your healthy hair.
- Dry out your hair naturally instead of blow-drying them. Blow drying of hair can cause hair breakage and take all the moisture present in the hair out. Also, avoid going out with wet hair as the dry winter air can make hair dry and cause breakage.
Also read: 7 Foods That Can Fight Hair Issues Like Dull, Dry And Brittle Hair
- Use a mild shampoo that doesn't contain any chemical products in it such as SLS or paraben. Using a shampoo with too many chemicals can make your scalp dry by stripping off natural oil present in it and that can lead to excessive hair fall. So, it is extremely essential to use mild shampoo especially when the season is changing.
- Applying natural oils in hair is one of the most important parts of hair care during this changing season. It helps to get rid of dryness, nourishing scalp, and strengthening hair roots. It can also help to increase blood circulation to the scalp and prevent hair fall. This Increase in blood circulation helps to send nutrients directly to the scalp and makes hair follicles hold hair strongly. It is recommended to apply oil an hour before washing and leave it overnight.
- Control frizzy hair. High humidity levels during the season change can make the hair frizzy, and cause hair fall. Apply serum on the towel-dried hair.
- Avoid taking hot showers. Washing your hair with hot water for too long can make the hair dry and frizzy, it can cause hair damage and hair fall.
Also read: Hair Health: Here's How Vitamin C Can Help Boost Hair Growth
(Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dr. NiveditaDadu's Dermatology Clinic)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.