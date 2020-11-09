ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Care Tips: 7 Steps To Follow For Healthy Locks This Winter Season

Hair care tips for winter: Extreme dryness during the winter season can affect your hair too. Here are some tips you must try this winter to prevent hair damage during the cold weather.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Nov 9, 2020 08:38 IST
2-Min Read
Hair care tips: A healthy diet supports hair growth and overall hair health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Using aloe vera gel can help you reduce dry hair
  2. Oiling can provide strength to your hair
  3. A healthy diet supports hair growth

As the temperature is dropping day by day, it is crucial to make necessary changes according to the weather. Both diet and lifestyle need modifications during the winter season. Along with these, you need to follow certain guidelines to keep your skin and hair healthy. The cold and dry weather can have certain side effects on your hair. Many experience frizzy hair during winter while some face dandruff. There are numerous other hair problems. As the winter season has just approached, here are some tips to prepare your hair for the cold weather this year.

Haircare: How to prepare your hair for winter season


1. Do not miss the moisturiser

Dryness during the winter season may lead to hair problems. It is the perfect time to amp up the moisture of the hair care routine. Several home remedies and products can help you moisturise your scalp as well as hair. Aloe vera, shea butter and oils should be used regularly. Another safe option is hair masks. You can prepare hair masks at home with natural ingredients.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

2. Condition well

Many skip using a conditioner that can contribute to frizz. During winters when the weather is already dry make sure that you use conditioner with every wash.

mcr6uf5g

Regular reduce of conditioner helps reduce frizzy hair
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Water should not be too hot

For washing your hair make sure that the water is not too hot, nor too cold. You can choose warm water for a perfect wash.

4. Oiling is must

Oiling is a must for healthy hair! Massage oil to your scalp and apply properly from root to ends. Oiling nourishes your hair and scalp and prevents several hair problems.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

5. Get rid of dandruff

Dandruff is a common problem majorly faced during the winter season. Use of tea tree oil, ale vera and coconut oil can help you get rid of dandruff.

uem5tkr8

Dandruff is a common issue faced by many during the winter season
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Drink enough water

Drinking water is essential for your body to function properly as well as offers several beauty benefits. It will help ensure proper hydration of the skin as well as hair.

Also read: Hair Care: Here's A Complete Guide For You To Repair Damaged Hair

7. Reduce heat exposure


Use of heat appliances leads to more dryness. It damages your hair and contributes to hair fall. It is advised to reduce the use of heat as much as possible to stop further hair damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

