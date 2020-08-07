ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Health: Here's How Vitamin C Can Help Boost Hair Growth

Hair Care: A healthy diet helps promote hair health. You must add all essential vitamins to your diet. Vitamin C is one of the important vitamins you must add to your diet.
Hair Care: Vitamin C is beneficial for your skin as well as hair

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy diet promotes hair growth
  2. Follow a healthy hair care routine to promote hair growth
  3. Vitamin C can help promote hair growth

Everyone dreams of healthy and shiny hair. There are innumerable hair care products in the market that promise lustre, volume and health. But often leaves your hair exposed to harmful chemicals. Several hacks and home remedies are quite popular to manage your hair. A few common ones are - application of curd or egg, honey mask and much more. But it is important to understand the significance of vitamins to your body including your hair. One such magic ingredient is Vitamin C. Let us understand Vitamin C and how it helps in building holistic hair care.

Hair care: How vitamin C helps boost hair growth and control hair problems


The prime reason for hair damage is a free radical attack, which blocks your hair growth and causes them to age. One needs to understand that these free radicals are nothing but highly unstable oxidised molecules, that look out for stabilization (by stealing one electron from some other molecule), creating more free radicals in that process! Interestingly, Vitamin C plays an extremely crucial role here. It protects your hair from oxidative stress and acts as an antioxidant. An antioxidant is a molecule that donates an electron to stabilize the free radicals, without becoming free radicals themselves!

Also read: Can Vitamin C Help Control High Blood Pressure? Our Expert Explains

tu7umdd8

Vitamin C can boost immunity, skin and hair health
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additionally, 'collagen' is an important part of your hair structure. It is rich in amino acids that your body needs to build keratin, the protein that makes up hair. Vitamin C plays an important part in collagen formation. Eating foods which are high in vitamin C boost your body's natural collagen production which makes the hair stronger and supports in growth.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron, an essential mineral for hair growth. It will surprise you to know that iron deficiency leads to low level of haemoglobin - a protein that transports oxygen for growth and repair of all body cells, including cells of the hair follicles. Vitamin C holds incredible benefits. It also prevents the hair from ageing faster. Now, let's understand how to receive optimum levels of vitamin C.

Consume citrus fruits like lemons, orange, sweet lime, kiwi and amlas

Include bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, spinach, moong, sprouts in your diet

Squeeze lemon at the time of consumption of vegetables, especially your beans and grains

Drink lemon juice for a refreshing start to your day

Lemon and honey are another good combination to add lustre to your hair

So, the next time you go for fresh fruits and vegetable shopping do not forget to pick-up your Vitamin C rich foods that ensure the long-term health of your hair.

Also read: Hair Care Tips: 5 Vitamins You Must Add To Your Diet For Those Healthy Locks


(Sakina Patrawala is a registered dietician, sports nutritionist and Founder of Zealwellness)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

