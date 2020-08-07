Hair Health: Here's How Vitamin C Can Help Boost Hair Growth
Hair Care: A healthy diet helps promote hair health. You must add all essential vitamins to your diet. Vitamin C is one of the important vitamins you must add to your diet.
Hair Care: Vitamin C is beneficial for your skin as well as hair
Everyone dreams of healthy and shiny hair. There are innumerable hair care products in the market that promise lustre, volume and health. But often leaves your hair exposed to harmful chemicals. Several hacks and home remedies are quite popular to manage your hair. A few common ones are - application of curd or egg, honey mask and much more. But it is important to understand the significance of vitamins to your body including your hair. One such magic ingredient is Vitamin C. Let us understand Vitamin C and how it helps in building holistic hair care.
Hair care: How vitamin C helps boost hair growth and control hair problems
The prime reason for hair damage is a free radical attack, which blocks your hair growth and causes them to age. One needs to understand that these free radicals are nothing but highly unstable oxidised molecules, that look out for stabilization (by stealing one electron from some other molecule), creating more free radicals in that process! Interestingly, Vitamin C plays an extremely crucial role here. It protects your hair from oxidative stress and acts as an antioxidant. An antioxidant is a molecule that donates an electron to stabilize the free radicals, without becoming free radicals themselves!
Additionally, 'collagen' is an important part of your hair structure. It is rich in amino acids that your body needs to build keratin, the protein that makes up hair. Vitamin C plays an important part in collagen formation. Eating foods which are high in vitamin C boost your body's natural collagen production which makes the hair stronger and supports in growth.
Vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron, an essential mineral for hair growth. It will surprise you to know that iron deficiency leads to low level of haemoglobin - a protein that transports oxygen for growth and repair of all body cells, including cells of the hair follicles. Vitamin C holds incredible benefits. It also prevents the hair from ageing faster. Now, let's understand how to receive optimum levels of vitamin C.
Consume citrus fruits like lemons, orange, sweet lime, kiwi and amlas
Include bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, spinach, moong, sprouts in your diet
Squeeze lemon at the time of consumption of vegetables, especially your beans and grains
Drink lemon juice for a refreshing start to your day
Lemon and honey are another good combination to add lustre to your hair
So, the next time you go for fresh fruits and vegetable shopping do not forget to pick-up your Vitamin C rich foods that ensure the long-term health of your hair.
(Sakina Patrawala is a registered dietician, sports nutritionist and Founder of Zealwellness)
