Haircare Tips: Try These Hair Masks To Prevent Dandruff This Winter
Winter can indeed cause dandruff due to cold, dry air that leads to a lack of moisture in the scalp, making it prone to flakiness. Indoor heating can exacerbate this dryness, stripping away the scalp's natural oils, which can cause it to become irritated and produce more flakes. Furthermore, wearing winter hats traps heat, which can make the scalp sweat and lead to fungal growth, aggravating dandruff. Hair masks can help by rehydrating the scalp, providing nourishment, balancing oil production, reducing dandruff, and preventing the scalp from drying out further. Keep reading as we share hair masks you can try to treat dandruff in winter.
Hair masks that can help reduce dandruff in winter
1. Yogurt and honey mask
Yogurt's probiotics help maintain a balanced scalp microbiome, while honey is a natural humectant that draws moisture to the scalp, relieving dryness. Apply a mixture of plain yogurt and honey to the scalp, let it sit for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water. This combination also soothes inflammation.
2. Aloe vera and tea tree oil mask
Aloe vera's hydrating properties, combined with tea tree oil's antifungal action, are ideal for reducing dandruff. Mix aloe vera gel with a few drops of tea tree oil, apply it to the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then rinse. This mask soothes itching and eliminates dandruff-causing microbes.
3. Coconut oil and lemon juice mask
Coconut oil nourishes the scalp deeply, while lemon juice's acidic nature balances the scalp's pH and reduces dandruff. Mix the two, massage into the scalp, leave it for 15 minutes, and wash. The mask fights dandruff and promotes scalp health.
4. Fenugreek seed mask
Fenugreek seeds have antifungal properties and are effective for controlling dandruff. Soak the seeds overnight, blend them into a paste, apply to the scalp, and rinse after 30 minutes. This mask also adds softness and shine to hair.
5. Banana and olive oil mask
Bananas hydrate and condition the scalp, while olive oil soothes dryness. Mash a banana with olive oil, apply the paste to the scalp, let it sit for 20 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. This mask reduces dandruff and smooths frizzy hair.
6. Neem and coconut oil mask
Neem has potent antifungal properties that treat dandruff effectively. Make a paste from neem leaves or use neem powder, mix it with coconut oil, and apply to the scalp. Leave for 20 minutes before rinsing. It prevents dandruff recurrence and soothes irritation.
7. Apple cider vinegar and water rinse
Apple cider vinegar's natural acids cleanse the scalp and restore its pH, helping to reduce dandruff. Mix equal parts vinegar and water, pour over the scalp, massage gently, and rinse after a few minutes. This rinse also prevents product buildup.
8. Green tea and peppermint oil mask
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, and peppermint oil has antimicrobial properties that help soothe the scalp and combat dandruff. Brew a strong green tea, add a few drops of peppermint oil, let it cool, and apply to the scalp. Rinse after 20 minutes.
Try these hair masks to reduce dandruff and boost hair health during winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
