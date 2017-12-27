ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Why You Shouldn't Throw Banana Peels. 5 Reasons They're Great For The Skin

Why You Shouldn't Throw Banana Peels. 5 Reasons They're Great For The Skin

If you've been throwing away banana peels rendering them useless, this one is a must read for you!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 27, 2017 02:24 IST
2-Min Read
There is more to banana peels than covering the potassium rich fruit and making people slip

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Banana peels are one of the best home remedies for a bruised skin
  2. Banana peels have high antioxidant levels which help heal skin
  3. Banana peels tend to tighten the skin and prevents premature aging

If you eat a lot of bananas, and throw away the peel rendering them useless, you are missing out on a lot of benefits. There is more to banana peels than them covering the potassium rich fruit and making people slip. Banana peels have a lot of benefits and can be used as home remedies, especially in the treatment of acne. Here we have compiled a list of five benefits of banana peels and why you shouldn't throw them into a trash can just yet!

1. Helps Acne

It has vitamin A, B, C, E, potassium, manganese and iron that help reduce acne marks. Rub the insides of the banana peel over your face for ten minutes and leave it for some time. Gradually your acne will start to disappear. The anti-inflammatory natures of the peels also help from the inflammation of pimple and in turn help cleanse them from the skin.

acne

Also Read: Follow A Skin Care Routine According To Your Skin Type; Know How​

2. Diminishes Wrinkles

Banana peels tend to tighten the skin and prevents premature aging. The presence of various vitamins, potassium and iron makes the skin softer by hydrating it and boosting collagen production and helping in circulation. This makes the skin look younger. Take the insides of the banana peel and start rubbing them on your face to have a wrinkle free skin.

3. Heals Bruises

Banana peels are one of the best home remedies for a bruised skin. Leave it overnight and see the bruise starting to lighten and hurt less.

bruise

Also Read: Top 5 Foods You Need To Avoid For A Clear Skin

4. Lighten Dark Spots

Banana peels have high levels of antioxidants and potassium which can help heal the scars. They also help in lightening the skin tone and can be used to get rid of dark circles as well. Take the banana peel and rub it over the scarred area every day and wash it with a moist cloth afterwards. Soon you will start to see that the scars and dark spots have started to lighten.
 

dark spots

5. Oil Control

Banana peels help to control the oil secretion by working as an exfoliator and removes the excess sebum from the skin surface. But at the same time they do not turn the skin dry; the peels provide the necessary nourishment and make for an excellent natural scrub and face pack.

oily skin

Read Also: Here's The Secret To Alia Bhatt's Flawless Skin And Toned Body
