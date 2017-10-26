ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's The Secret To Alia Bhatt's Flawless Skin And Toned Body

Here's The Secret To Alia Bhatt's Flawless Skin And Toned Body

From a chubby young girl to a Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt's journey from fat to fit hasn't been easy. From following a strict diet schedules to working out on a daily basis, she has done it all!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 26, 2017 01:04 IST
2-Min Read
Here's The Secret To Alia Bhatt's Flawless Skin And Toned Body

Alia Bhatt working out hard in the gym

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Alia says working out for at least 45 minutes every day is a must
  2. Alia regularly does squats and lunges as part of her workout
  3. She believes that drinking lots of water helps one have a glowing skin

She thrilled the audience with her fresh face and sparkling beauty in Student of the Year (SOTY). Just at the age of 19, Alia Bhatt left many wondering about her glowing skin and a sizzling body. As someone who is active on social media as well, the 23-year-old actress shares her workout regimes every now and then. From a chubby and cute young girl, how did Alia manage to get that perfect body and figure? The actress has mentioned in several interviews that it was weight loss that helped her gain a lot of confidence and positivity.

Her fitness mantra

The Bollywood diva feels that working out for at least 45 minutes every day is a must for everyone. As she is someone who was not always lean and slim, she recognises the hard work and dedication that it takes for one to lose weight and experience the journey of being fat to fit. Also, she believes that one must try to do yoga twice in a week along with meditation.

Also read: 5 Upper Body Workouts To Give You Strong, Toned Arms

Cardio and weight training go hand in hand

The actress' workout regime includes a mix of cardio-vascular activities, which she believes is important to shed calories, and some weight training which helps muscles to grow. For longer duration of workouts, she believes that having small amounts of water in-between workouts will help in keeping one hydrated and boosting energy levels of the body.

Alia's all for squats and lunges

Lunges help in toning and strengthening of legs and squats on the other hand, are helpful in having a strong back. Alia regularly does squats and lunges as part of her workout.

A diet in moderation

According to some media reports, Alia lost almost 16 kilos in 6 months for SOTY. How was that possible? Well, the actress followed a diet which was in moderation of all kinds of foods. In an interview, Alia said that diet contributes to almost 30% of your weight loss.

Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet

Her diet regime includes eggs, poha or chicken breasts for breakfast; fruits like papayas, apples or oranges for mid-meal snacks; boiled vegetables, dalia and 2 rotis along with skimmed curd for lunch; a cup of sugar-free black coffee in evening; and one seasonal vegetable along with roasted chicken or fish along with 1 chapatti or a bowl of rice for dinner.

Lots of water intake, raw milk for that flawless skin

Alia is someone who believes in pampering her skin with all things homely and natural. She believes that drinking lots of water helps one have a glowing skin. Also, she lets her skin breathe by making sure she removes make-up when she is at home or not working. She applies the likes of multani mitti and raw milk on her face instead of beauty creams. 


RELATED STORIES

'A Sneak Peek Into Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Fitness Secrets'

'7 Best Workouts Trends Of All Times'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------