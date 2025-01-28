Can Banana Peel Water Help In Hair Regrowth?
In this article, we share a list of benefits you can achieve from using banana peel water for hair growth and how to use it.
Using banana peel water 2-3 times a week can significantly improve scalp health
Banana peel water is a natural solution made by soaking banana peels in water, which allows nutrients from the peels to infuse into the liquid. Banana peels are rich in potassium, magnesium, vitamins B6 and C, and antioxidants. When used on hair, banana peel water is believed to provide nourishment, improve scalp health, and promote hair regrowth by strengthening hair follicles and reducing hair fall. There are a variety of ways in which it can support hair regrowth, read on to find out how exactly. We also share the steps you need to follow to make it and how to use it.
How does banana peel water help in hair regrowth?
1. Rich in potassium for strengthening hair follicles
Potassium in banana peels strengthens hair roots and improves the scalp's ability to retain moisture, which is essential for reducing hair breakage. This helps create an ideal environment for healthy hair growth.
2. Boosts scalp circulation
The nutrients in banana peel water, particularly magnesium and vitamin C, improve blood circulation to the scalp. Better circulation means that hair follicles receive more oxygen and nutrients, which stimulates hair regrowth.
3. Antioxidants for scalp health
Banana peel water is loaded with antioxidants that combat free radicals, which can damage hair follicles and slow hair growth. By reducing oxidative stress, it helps maintain the scalp's overall health.
4. Hydrating and moisturising
The natural oils and water content in banana peels help hydrate the scalp and hair strands. A well-moisturised scalp is less prone to dryness, itchiness, and dandruff, all of which can hinder hair growth.
5. Contains natural silica for hair shine
Silica, found in banana peels, strengthens hair strands and enhances their elasticity, reducing split ends and breakage. Healthy strands promote overall volume and thickness, making hair appear fuller.
How to prepare
Preparation:
- Take 2-3 ripe banana peels.
- Cut the peels into smaller pieces for easy infusion.
- Boil 4 cups of water and add the banana peels to it.
- Let the peels simmer for 10-15 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and allow the water to cool completely.
- Strain the water into a spray bottle or container, discarding the peels.
How to use
1. As a hair rinse
After shampooing, pour the banana peel water over your scalp and hair. Massage gently for 5-10 minutes to allow the nutrients to penetrate the scalp. Rinse with lukewarm water or leave it on for extra hydration.
2. As a leave-in spray
Fill a spray bottle with banana peel water. Spray it directly onto your scalp and hair, focusing on the roots. Leave it on without rinsing to let the nutrients absorb throughout the day.
3. In hair masks
Mix banana peel water with aloe vera gel or coconut oil to create a hydrating hair mask. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.
Using banana peel water 2-3 times a week can significantly improve scalp health, reduce hair fall, and support hair regrowth over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
