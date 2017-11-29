Follow A Skin Care Routine According To Your Skin Type; Know How
It's high time to start picking skin care products in accordance with your skin type and not the fragrance!
Your skin care routine depends on your skin type
HIGHLIGHTS
- Every skin type needs a different skin care routine
- The kind of food you eat also has a role to play here
- Do not use a loofah or wash cloth during winter
The season of dry and cracked skin is here. Winter is surely not a fun weather for your skin. Due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere, you are left with dry and cracked skin which can even lead to bleeding at times. And to make matters worse, your skin is also prone to damage due to the warm atmosphere of your home and the soothing showers that you take during this time.
All these are strong attacks for your skin and you need to protect your skin. Choose your products wisely and a good skin care routine. But before doing all that, you need to understand your skin type first.
Yes, every skin type needs a different skin care routine. A person with oily skin type should not go for a skin care routine meant for dry skin. Once you understand your skin texture, it becomes easier for you to pick the appropriate products for yourself.
Dr. Rohit Batra, dermatologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "If someone has oily skin, gel based moisturisers are best used; wherein a cream based moisturiser or a cream based lotion should be used by the ones having dry skin."
When Dr Batra was asked to explain which product would suit which skin type, he said, "People with dry skin need to select products having liquid paraffin, sheer butter and coco butter. And someone who has an allergy prone skin should opt for a moisturiser containing ceramides. People with combination skin should go for oil based rather than water based solution, as it is more likely to help your skin retain the moisturiser in winter."
And it does not end here. The kind of food you eat also has a role to play here. Your diet defines the quality of your skin to quite an extent. Especially, during winter you must opt for the right kind of food to ensure good skin health.
Dietitian Deepti G Dua, Mutation Diet Clinic, recommends people to 'eat like a king.'
She said, "Winter foods have some good calories and great nutrition. One must consume a nutritionally rich diet or foods rich in omega 3 like fish, salmon etc. One must avoid starchy and sugary foods as they not only bloat your stomach but also cause acne, eczema and causes wrinkles. Your winter diet should also contain omega 6 fatty acids and essential oils."
"It is always better to keep your body warm the natural way, so one can consume ample nuts, almonds and peanuts as they are warm and contain vitamin D and iron. You can also add seasonal leafy vegetables, citrus foods having vitamin C as they have anti ageing properties."
Here's how you can fight dry skin in winter:
1. Install a humidifier in your home.
2. Vaseline in winter, this one is your remedy for dry lips, skin, feet and even make-up remover
3. Do not take extremely hot showers
4. Remove the excess skin on your lips with a toothbrush
5. Use cold cream removers instead of make-up wipes
6. Drink lots of water
7. Use a sunscreen regularly
8. Do not use a loofah or wash cloth during winter
9. Take fewer and quicker showers
10. Use a gentle soap and choose your moisturizer wisely.
Take a look at the best foods for your skin during winter:
1. Pomegranate seeds
2. Sweet potato
3. Kale
4. Whole eggs
5. Citrus fruits
6. Walnuts
7. Oysters
8. Sunflower seeds
9. Salmon
10. Coconut
11. Avocado
12. Oatmeal