3 Exercises That Burn Huge Amounts Of Calories

3 Exercises That Burn Huge Amounts Of Calories

One must pick and choose the best exercises for him or her which will help them reach their goal weight as quickly as possible, and effectively. So, here are the three best exercises which will help you burn the most calories.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 13, 2017 04:25 IST
Burn all those unwanted calories with these exercises

  1. One must choose the best exercises to reach their goal weight quickly
  2. 180 pound man could burn almost 1.5 calories per burpee
  3. Jumping rope elevates heart rate and improves balance and coordination

You know how people say "eat smart"? Well, it is also important to exercise smart. You need to formulate a routine based on your goals. Now, for most of us, our goals are to lose a few inches. So, one must pick and choose the best exercises for him or her which will help them reach their goal weight as quickly as possible, and effectively. So, here are the three best exercises which will help you burn the most calories. 

1. Burpees

Burpees are great for reducing excess body fat. The American College of Sports Medicine found that a 180 pound man could burn almost 1.5 calories per burpee. Those numbers only get better when you ramp up the number of burpees you do in a short time. Try for 10 burpees in 60 seconds. To do a burpee, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, weight in your heels, and your arms at your sides. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat. Place your hands on the floor directly in front of, and just inside, your feet. Shift your weight onto them. Then, jump your feet back to softly land on the balls of your feet in a plank position. Your body should form a straight line from your head to heels. Be careful not to let your back sag or your butt stick up in the air, as both can keep you from effectively working your core. Finally, jump your feet back so that they land just outside of your hands. Reach your arms over head and explosively jump up into the air. Land and immediately lower back into a squat for your next rep.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Jumping rope

Don't let this super-easy and straightforward exercise fool you- Jumping rope gets your heart rate up and improves balance and coordination. A moderate intensity jump rope session burns 13 calories a minute. A jump rope session at a moderate pace should be about a hundred skips a minute.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Swimming

Your whole body works while you're swimming. Your legs kick, your arms stroke, your core contracts to keep you afloat. With that much muscle recruitment, it ranks as one of the top calorie-burning cardio exercises you can do. Your stroke makes a difference as well- for example, doing a butterfly stroke over a breast stroke will help burn more calories. Moreover, where you swim makes a difference too. For example, if you swim in the ocean (where you are against the current) it would be a super intense workout. 

Photo Credit: iStock



Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

