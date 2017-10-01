ASK OUR EXPERTS

4 Strange Diet Tricks That Actually Work

Weight loss is not all about strict dieting and intense workout. These little diet tricks can also prove helpful to do the same.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 1, 2017 09:43 IST
2-Min Read
Weird diet tricks to support your weight loss process

Eating habits today are really as fleeting as fashion trends. What's in style today is obsolete tomorrow. A new diet arrives, another fades away. Each one promises quick weight loss in no time. But even if you're on a strict diet, you want to fast-track the weight loss- we've all been there! But with so much information out there, it's hard to know what really works and what is complete bogus. But, not to worry! Here are four slightly weird diet tricks that actually do work.

1. Eat off a plate, and at the dinner table

Use plates and utensils whenever you snack, and sit down to enjoy your nibble, even if it's for only 20 minutes. People were more likely to perceive food as a snack if they finished eating it in 10 minutes or ate while standing up, according to a recent study. On the other hand, sitting down for 30 minutes made people more likely to count the snack as a meal-which might have helped them feel more satisfied and turn down extra food later on.

2. Structure your meal and snack timings

A common occurrence with dieters is that they wait too long between mealtimes. Long stretches without food makes people crave energy-dense carbs and can make it difficult for people to make healthy choices and watch portion sizes when they do eat. It may also compromise metabolism. So, try planning meals and snacks in advance, allowing your body to settle into a predictable routine, thus helping you avoid desperate energy crashes.

3. Drink water before your meals

Studies have shown that drinking a few cups of water before meals naturally results in eating fewer calories. Moreover, studies have also shown that drinking two cups of water upped metabolic rate by about 30% within 10 minutes. While the effect peaked 30 to 40 minutes later, those little bump ups in calorie burning can snowball meal after meal.

4. Use visual portion trackers

Think of it as "evidence". This technique can be used for other foods, like olive pits, pizza slices, if you leave the crust, or anything eaten off a stick. According to researchers an empty stick signals your brain to think "done" even if you're not consciously aware of it. You can even create visuals that cue you to stop on your own, like putting popcorn into a small bowl rather than eating it straight from the bag, or eating small cheese cubes off of toothpicks rather than on their own. Watch out for these petty diet mistakes. 



