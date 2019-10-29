ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Management: 5 Practical Ways To Avoid Weight Gain

Weight Management: 5 Practical Ways To Avoid Weight Gain

Weight gain can cause many health issues. Obesity is linked with multiple chronic diseases. Before gaining a huge amount of weight you must make lifestyle changes which can help you avoid weight gain as much as possible. Here are some healthy practices which can help you prevent obesity.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 29, 2019
3-Min Read
Weight Management: 5 Practical Ways To Avoid Weight Gain

Weight management: Monitor your calorie intake to keep a healthy weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy weight can help you reduce the risk of many diseases
  2. Choose healthy alternate while planing a meal
  3. Do not overload your meal with unhealthy foods

Finding it difficult to fit into your favourite jeans? Maintaining a healthy weight is extremely necessary for good health. Weight gain affects a lot more than just your looks. Obesity puts you at a higher risk of multiple diseases. Many health practices can help you maintain a healthy weight on a daily basis. To avoid weight gain you can keep a track of your calorie intake and physical movement from the starting stage itself. It helps you avoid major weight gain which is quite difficult to lose. If you are also wishing to maintain a healthy weight then make some healthy modifications which can keep you fit. Here are some practical ways to maintain a healthy weight which are quite simple to follow.

Manage Healthy Weight With These Tips


1. Read the labels carefully

Reading the labels will help you understand the exact composition of the food. You can choose wisely according to the exact quantity you want. You can read about the various ingredients in food to understand better. After some time you will have deep knowledge about the different ingredients. Read labels and choose healthy alternates.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

2. Try to move more

You must make some clever choices to increase your overall movement throughout the day. Take the stairs as it is a very effective exercise. Also, try to move more throughout the day. If you are sitting all day, get up in between and try to take a walk. Also, try to exercise regularly. A simple morning walk can also help.

fsv592o

Try to move more throughout the day to maintain a healthy weight
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eliminate calorie intake from drinks

You might not know but the drinks you consume throughout the day are loaded with sugar and unhealthy calories. From carbonated drinks to beverages most drinks are high in calories. You can choose some healthy drinks like coconut water or freshly prepared shakes and smoothies. This will help you cut down a lot of calories from your diet.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Nuts, The Powerhouse Of Nutrients Can Help You Lose Weight; The Best Nuts For Weight Loss And How To Consume Them

4. Plan your meals

Last-minute munching makes you eat more than required. You are totally unprepared for your meal and that is the moment you reach for junk food the most. Plan your meal properly which will help you decide better what to eat and what not to. It will also help you manage the number of calories you are consuming per meal.

uiopnl88

Eat a healthy meal with restricted calories to avoid weight gain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Are You Trying To Lose Weight? Top 5 Weight Loss Myths Busted

5. Avoid distractions while eating

If your mind is distracted while having your meal then you are more likely to eat more than required. It is called mindless eating. Most people are hooked to televisions or mobile phones. It distracts you from your food and you do not realise when you are full and eat more than required.

