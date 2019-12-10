Weight Loss Tips: Should You Workout On An Empty Stomach? Find Out If It's Beneficial
Pre-workout foods: Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says that eating or not eating before a workout is totally dependent on how you feel before your workout routine. What you eat before exercising can determine your exercise performance.
Pre-workout foods: Protein-rich foods before your workout can help you feel energised during exercise
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nuts and seeds make for a good pre-workout meal
- Make sure you don't feel bloated or heavy before workout
- You can workout on an empty stomach if you feel healthy
Weight loss tips: What you eat before your workout can influence your exercise performance and energy levels throughout the workout. However, for some people, eating before a workout may not be possible because of lack of time. On the other hand, many prefer not eating anything before workout thinking that it may aid quick weight loss. But is that a healthy practice? In this article, we find out if working out on an empty stomach is good habit or not.
Workout out on any empty stomach: Is it healthy?
Well, it totally depends on how you feel before you are headed to the gym or are ready for exercising. Ideally, you should be well-hydrated, and neither too full nor too starved. The idea is to feel pumped up and high on energy to be able to perform exercises well.
In one of her recent posts on Instagram, celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines writes that some women feel fine working out on an empty stomach, while others may feel ill or being unable to perform exercises well. "For anyone who plans to work out later in the day or the afternoon, I would always suggest you eat your meals and snacks as normal too. However if you're a morning person that wants to work out before breakfast, then that's okay too. If you work out after work or in the evening, I would always suggest you wait one-and-a-half hours after eating before you train," suggests Kayla in her post.
Apart from keeping sufficient gap between your pre-workout meal, you also need to ensure that you eat the right kinds of foods.
"The main thing to consider is what feels right for you and your body. There's nothing worse than finishing a workout and feeling unwell, so do what makes you feel happy, confident and strong," Kayla further writes.
In case you feel bloated, gassy, acidic, tired or sleepy before your workout, it is probably because of fried or processed foods, aerated drinks and sugary foods that you consumed the previous night or for the last meal before your workout.
Pre-workout meal options
The importance of healthy pre-workout meals cannot be stressed enough. If you are working out in morning, then you can have a handful of nuts along with a herbal tea or cucumber/ajwain/jeera water. You need fuel for exercise and such nutritious and protein-rich foods can do wonders to improve your exercise performance.
Here are other popular pre-workout foods you can bank on:
- Nuts and seeds
- Fruit smoothies
- Roasted black chana
- Roasted peanuts
- Makhanas
- Sprout salad
- Homemade protein shakes
- Yogurt
- Eggs
- Homemade vegetable juice
All of these foods need to be consumed in appropriate quantities. You should consume them only to the extent that it fills you and satisfies your hunger. You should not feel too full or bloated before your workout.
Sufficient water intake is another important step that can help you perform well during exercise. Hydrating yourself well is important for feeling optimum energy and strength while working out.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
