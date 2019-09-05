ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Tips: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video

Weight Loss Tips: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video

Weight loss tips: Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares a quick core workout that can help you with weight loss and get rid of belly fat. Watch her video and try it right now!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Sep 5, 2019 06:30 IST
5-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video

Belly fat exercises: These exercises can be done at home without any equipment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The workout can be done within 15 minutes at home
  2. It can easily fit in your busy schedule
  3. Watch video to carefully see how each exercise is done

In our high-paced world, there is a desperate need for quick and effective workouts that can help with quick weight loss, build muscles and tone your body. And when short, quick and effective weight loss workouts are high in demand, there's gotta be sufficient supply for it too. "A lot of my clients talk to me about how hard it is to find time to workout when life gets busy. But there are lots of exercises you can do even when you're short on time," writes celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on one of her posts on Instagram.

In her post, Kayla shares a workout that can work on your core. It includes four exercises that can engage deep abdominal muscles. The trick is draw your belly button in towards your spine and do a controlled exhale while performing each exercise.


RELATED STORIES

Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats

Dietary fats are important for your health and overall well-being. However, you need to choose healthier versions of fats in contrast to the ones you get from fried, junk and processed food. Read here to know more about why fats are important for you.

Eating Out? Follow These 7 Tips To Avoid Ruining Your Weight Loss Goals

If you are fond of eating out, then these tips are a must for you! You are going to love them as they can help you eat out at restaurants without any guilt or worry about gaining weight or extra calorie intake.

Weight loss: Following are the exercises that you can do as part of quick core workout

1. Incline plank

You need to do this exercise for 30 seconds. Planks are wonderful full-body exercise that is great for strengthening your core. Incline planks specifically work a great deal on your core muscle. Not only can planks help you burn calories and lead to weight loss, the exercise is also great for reducing the very stubborn belly fat.

g57jbi28

Planks can help in cutting stubborn belly fat
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Ditch The Pill, This 30 Minute Workout Routine Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure

2. Four-point arm and leg extension

Watch video to see how this exercise is done. You need to do 20 reps of this exercise. The exercise can help in building your core strength. It also helps in improving body balance and stability. Make sure your breathing is point - like the way it is mentioned above, while you do this exercise.

3. Heel taps

You need to do 30 reps of this exercise. The exercise can tone your abs, muscles, hip flexors and glutes - this giving you strong and stable lower body.

Also read: When Are Workouts More Effective: Evenings Or Morning? Find Out Here

4. Alternating straight-leg raise

Leg raise is a great strength training exercise for your core. It can help in strengthening core and cutting the stubborn belly fat. You need to do 30 reps of this exercise.

This core workout routine can strengthen your core, aid weight loss and help in reducing belly fat in no time. They can make for a quick workout on a busy day, helping you skip the unnecessary guilt of missing the gym. What's more is that it requires no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere!

Adding to the bandwagon of short and quick workouts are the likes of HIIT and Tabata workouts. They require nothing more than 10 minutes to do and involve exercises that target nearly every muscle of your body.

Also read: Busy Schedule? Quick No-Equipment Workout When You Only Have 15 Minutes To Spare

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases