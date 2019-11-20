Weight Loss: This Juice Should Be A Part Of Weight Loss Diet; Here's Is The Right Method To Consume
Amla juice for weight loss: Are you trying to lose weight? Make alma juice your best friend. Amla juice is effective for weight loss. It will also promote your hair and skin health. Here's how amla juice can help in weight loss and also know the right method to consume it.
Weight loss tips: You can lose weight effectively with amla juice
- Amla juice is loaded with health benefits
- Weight loss diet: Amla juice will help in effective weight loss
- Alma juice is loaded with vitamin C
Still looking for the best solution for weight loss? Weight loss requires consumption of less calories. When you burn more calories than you are consuming you lose weight effectively. Many foods and drinks can support the weight loss process and help you get better results. Amla juice is one such drink which can help in weight loss. This is an amazing juice which is loaded with health benefits and helps you shed weight ass. Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is loaded with many essential nutrients that can benefit your health, skin, hair and weight. You might be eager to know how to consume this amazing juice for weight loss. Here's how amla juice helps in weight loss and the right method to use.
Amla juice for weight loss
Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj, explains "Amla is a good source of vitamin C and helps boost immunity. Amla has hypolipidaemic properties which reduce the fatty liver and hypercholesterolemic. It improves metabolism and reduces weight and prevent obesity. Better metabolism means better weight loss.
Amla is rich in fiber which helps in flushing toxins from the system effectively keeps the gut healthy, relieves constipation and thus helps in weight loss. Chromium content in amla helps regulate blood glucose levels and prevent diabetes and diabetics induced weight gain. Polyphenol content present in the amla helps fight development of cancer cells as well."
How to consume amla juice for weight loss?
Ms. Pavithra further describes the right methods to consume amla juice for weight loss, "Two teaspoons (10 gms) of amla juice can be consumed daily. Either it can be juice or powder mixes with water. Amla juice can be consumed on empty stomach daily to detox the body. But it also triggers acidity. So if anyone is sensitive they can take it after having two to three glass of water first. Or the juice can be mixed or taken with water as well. "
Alma juice will definitely speed up the weight loss process. You will also notice better skin and hair health with the consumption of amla juice. For effective weight loss, you need to add the right exercise to your routine. Exercise will help you burn calories and amla juice will enhance the process and help you achieve your weight loss goals.
(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
