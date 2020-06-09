ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss: Improve Form Of Exercise With These Tips From A Celeb Fitness Trainer

Weight loss tips: To perform any exercise with utmost efficiency, learning the right technique is important. Read here to know the form of three commonly done exercises.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 9, 2020 02:19 IST
4-Min Read
Weight loss tips: Kayla Itsines shares the right form of some common exercises

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keep your back neutral while doing step ups
  2. Keep your knees in line with your toes while doing squats
  3. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart for bent over row

The importance of performing an exercise with the right technique cannot be stressed enough. Form is the foundation of exercise, as celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala says. The effect of exercise is dependent whether or not you perform the exercise with the right technique. For both weight loss and strength training, the form of exercise is of primary importance. Kayla Itsines, fitness trainer, recently shared a few tips to perform exercises with the right technique.

Weight loss: Tips to improve form of exercise


"Whether you are just starting out or have been training for years, there is always room for improvement. Here are a few of my top tips to help improve your form," Itsines writes in her post.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try This Cardio Workout Which Takes Less Very Less Space And Can Help In Burning Calories

Step up

A common mistake that people make while performing step ups is bending forward. The exercise helps in burning more calories during strength training sessions. The train each leg independently and improves the symmetry of your leg muscles. 

  • To perform the exercise with the right technique, you need to place foot on the middle part of the chair, where it is most stable.
  • Press through the heel of your foot to step up.
  • Keep your back up straight and in a neutral position as you go up and come back down.

Also read: No Time For The Gym? Try This Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Squats

Squats are one of the most important exercises for toning of legs and thighs. Squats help in creating an anabolic environment, which promotes body-wide muscle building and improving muscle mass. But, you can get these benefits only by performing by the exercise with the right technique.

  • While doing squats, set your feet shoulder-width apart, while toes pointing slightly outwards.
  • Bend the knees and drop your hips to lower your body.
  • Keep your knees in line with your toes.

Also read: Squats: 7 Different Types Of Squats And Their Health Benefits

Bent over row

This exercise works on your back muscles and helps in improving muscular strength and endurance. The exercise can help in body toning as well.

  • To perform this exercise, you need to stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly.
  • Bend over at 45-degree, keep your back in a neutral position.
  • The exercise needs to be performed slowly and in a controlled manner (Watch video below to see how Itsines does it).
  • Do not swing your body while performing the exercise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

