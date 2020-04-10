Weight Loss: Try This Cardio Workout Which Takes Less Very Less Space And Can Help In Burning Calories
Weight loss: Here's a simple yet effective cardio workout which you can try at home for shedding off some extra calories.
Weight loss: Exercising regularly is important if you want to lose weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cardio exercises are considerd to be effective for weight loss
- Vinod Channa recommends cardio exercises that take very less space
- You can do them anytime, anywhere
Lockdown workout tips: Are you falling out of options for doing cardio exercises at home? If you're bored of jumping jacks or on-the-spot jogs, then we've got you covered. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares a couple of cardio workout exercises which take very less space and helps burn calories. In one of his recent posts on Instagram, Channa illustrates a few examples of cardio exercises that can help you burn calories and amp up your fitness in the ongoing lockdown.
Cardio exercises which take less space can help in burning calories
The exercises, shared by Channa in the video below, can help in improving endurance, speed and mind-body coordination.
"Perform at least 10 repetitions of each exercise for 3 sets or as per your fitness level," he recommends in the video.
The exercises are variation of squats, jumping jacks, high jumps and on-spot-running.
Watch video below to see how each exercise is done.
Cardio workout at home that requires least space and helps burns good calories, improves your endurance, speed, mind and body co-ordination. Perform atleast 10 repetitions of each exercise for 3 sets or as per your fitness level.
Channa also shared a full body workout, for which you only two pieces towel. Something as basic as a towel can be a powerful equipment according to the trainer. See the video below to know exercises you can do with the help of a towel.
Hardcore full body exercises using towel! Intensify your workout using towel a powerful equipment that is available in every house. Increase your intensity to get best results and always enjoy your workouts and put in your best.
Stay hydrated, try to stay physically active, sleep well and do not let the lockdown affect your mental health. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
(Vinod Channa is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer. His clientele includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.)
