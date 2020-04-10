ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss: Try This Cardio Workout Which Takes Less Very Less Space And Can Help In Burning Calories

Weight loss: Here's a simple yet effective cardio workout which you can try at home for shedding off some extra calories.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 10, 2020 05:45 IST
6-Min Read
Weight Loss: Try This Cardio Workout Which Takes Less Very Less Space And Can Help In Burning Calories

Weight loss: Exercising regularly is important if you want to lose weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cardio exercises are considerd to be effective for weight loss
  2. Vinod Channa recommends cardio exercises that take very less space
  3. You can do them anytime, anywhere

Lockdown workout tips: Are you falling out of options for doing cardio exercises at home? If you're bored of jumping jacks or on-the-spot jogs, then we've got you covered. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares a couple of cardio workout exercises which take very less space and helps burn calories. In one of his recent posts on Instagram, Channa illustrates a few examples of cardio exercises that can help you burn calories and amp up your fitness in the ongoing lockdown.

Cardio exercises which take less space can help in burning calories


The exercises, shared by Channa in the video below, can help in improving endurance, speed and mind-body coordination.

"Perform at least 10 repetitions of each exercise for 3 sets or as per your fitness level," he recommends in the video.

The exercises are variation of squats, jumping jacks, high jumps and on-spot-running.

Watch video below to see how each exercise is done.

Also read: Cardio Friendly Foods For Instant Energy And Better Weight Loss

Channa also shared a full body workout, for which you only two pieces towel. Something as basic as a towel can be a powerful equipment according to the trainer. See the video below to know exercises you can do with the help of a towel.

Stay hydrated, try to stay physically active, sleep well and do not let the lockdown affect your mental health. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!

Also read: Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gives Diet And Workout Tips To Stay Fit When Working From Home Or In Self-Quarantine

(Vinod Channa is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer. His clientele includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

