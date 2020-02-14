ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight loss: No Time For The Gym? Try This Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Weight loss: No Time For The Gym? Try This Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Weight loss: You don't need room, you don't need equipment, you don't need to jump. You can stand up right now and do this workout!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Feb 14, 2020
4-Min Read
This workout should not take more than 20-25 minutes to complete

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This workout can tone your abs, legs and back
  2. You don't need any equipment to complete this workout
  3. It includes a total of five body weight exercises

Weight loss tips: Today is Valentine's Day 2020. Tomorrow, you may have a friend's birthday or any other occasion that you have to attend, and hence have to miss your day's workout. Believe it or not, every day, you will find many excuses to miss a workout. All it takes is the slightest motivation to get up and do your bit to exercise every day. Not being able to find time to get to the gym is understandable. But, not exercising because of no machines and equipment, is not. Exercising regularly is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and there are enough number of exercises you can without machines.

Weight loss: Workout you can do anytime, anywhere


Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about a unique anytime, anywhere workout. The workout, she writes, is for the ladies who are not able go to the gym and have no extra space at home. "You don't need room, you don't need equipment, you don't need to jump. You can stand up right now and do this workout," writes Itsines in her post.

There are a lot of body weight exercises you can do anytime, anywhere
Photo Credit: iStock

This workout includes a total of five body weight exercises:

  • Alternative squat and reverse lunge- 15 reps, 3 sets
  • Modified burpee- 10 reps, 3 sets
  • High plank rotation- 10 reps, 5 on each side, 3 sets
  • Lay-Down Push-up (knees)- 10 reps, 3 sets
  • X crunch- 10 reps, 5 on each side, 3 sets

These exercises are going to work on your abs, legs, core and back. This is a full body workout which shouldn't take more than 20-25 minutes to complete.

On days when you don't feel like hitting the gym or simply don't have the time for it, try this full body workout. It can help you with weight loss, fat loss and even toning up of muscles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

