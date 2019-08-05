Weight Loss Drinks: Burn More Calories All Day With These Drinks
Want to speed up the weight loss process? Burning more calories could help. Some drinks can help burn more calories. Read on to know such drinks which you can add to your diet and burn more calories along with your diet and exercise routine.
Weight loss drinks: Certain drinks can improve metabolism and help you burn ore calories
Weight loss is based on a simple calculation- burn more calories than you consume. When you eat less and burn more it results in weight loss. Exercise helps you burn calories but at times you end up consuming more calories. If you do not keep a count of your calories there are chances that you can mess with it. There are certain drinks which can speed up the weight loss process by helping you burn more calories. Some drinks contribute by improving your metabolism while others can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. Along with your weight loss diet and exercise regimen, add these weight loss drinks which will burn more calories.
Weight loss friendly drinks to burn more calories
1. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is well known for its weight loss properties. A lot of people are adding apple cider vinegar to their weight loss diet. It improves metabolism which helps in burning more calories. It will also suppress appetite and make eat fewer calories. Apple cider vinegar overall helps in burning fat. Make apple cider vinegar a part of your morning rituals which will result in better fat burning.
2. Drinks high in protein
Protein should be your gym buddy. It should be an essential part of your gym bag. Protein shakes and drinks are easy and quick sources of protein. Protein reduces hunger and promotes fullness which makes you burn more calories and eat less. It also provides you optimum energy to complete your workout. You can reduce weight effectively with the help of high protein drink.
3. Green tea
Green tea is loaded with health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants. It improves energy levels and improves the ability to complete a workout session. It helps you burn more calories at the gym by stimulating the energy levels and metabolism. It also contains other nutrients which makes it a perfect weight loss drink. Green tea will also help in reducing the risk of many diseases like heart, diabetes and many more.
4. Ginger water
The health benefits of ginger are endless. It will accelerate weight loss as well. Ginger is widely used to treat the symptoms of cold, cough or flu. You can now enjoy this amazing ingredient to lose weight as well. Regular consumption of ginger water or ginger tea will make you burn more calories and reduce appetite. You will also notice improved cholesterol levels with the consumption of ginger tea.
5. Infused water
Proper water intake results in weight loss. You can also try infused water to burn more calories. Infused water will detoxify your body and help you flush out all the toxins. You can add fresh cucumber, mint leaves, lemon, berries, oranges, ginger or any other fruit of your choice to water. Drink this water throughout the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
