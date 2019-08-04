Weight Loss Tips: 5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Belly Fat
Weight loss: To lose belly fat you need to be very careful certain things. Along with your restricted diet and exercises, there are some key points which you should not miss. Here are some of the mistakes which you might be making.
Weight loss tips: To cut belly fat eat filling foods which are low in calories
- Belly fat can trigger various serious health issues
- Inadequate sleep can restrict you from losing belly fat
- Burn more calories than you eat to lose extra body fat
Are you searching for ways to get rid of stubborn belly fat? Sometimes even after following the right diet you do not lose belly fat. A diet may give amazing results to some whereas may not work for you at all. It all depends on the body type. During the weight loss plan you need be careful about many other factors other than counting calories. There are few steps that you might be doing wrong. These factors can go unnoticed easily. Here are some factors which you must watch out for if you are not losing the fat around your belly.
Reasons you are not losing belly fat
1. You are not getting enough sleep
To lose weight and extra belly fat you need to ensure a good night's sleep. When you do not sleep properly your body produces more ghrelin which is the hormone that triggers feelings of hunger and less leptin the hormone that helps you to feel full. Therefore, it can make you eat more. You should ensure a good night's sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours. To sleep properly avoid caffeine before bedtime.
2. You are not counting your calories well
To lose weight and belly fat you need to burn more calories than you eat. Some people often end up consuming more calories after working out. You should count your calories wisely so that you can burn more accordingly. Consuming fewer calories will make you lose extra belly fat. After working out you should choose such foods which can provide you more energy with limited calories.
3. You are stressed all the time
Stress can also contribute to belly fat. People often consume the maximum amount of calories when they are stressed. Stress also stimulates the production of cortisol which increases the accumulation of fat inside the body. Being stressed can affect your body weight as well as mental health. You should try stress controlling methods like meditation, yoga or anything you like which can relax your mind.
4. You are doing the wrong exercises
You should choose the right exercises according to your body type. Your trainer can guide you through the best exercise which will make you shed weight from different body parts. Most people choose cardio to lose weight. Cardio makes you lose but it alone cannot help you shed belly fat. Involve such exercises which can specifically focus on belly fat.
5. You are not eating right
You should once look at the food you eat in a day carefully. If you are eating the right amount of calories but your diet is loaded with processed foods and unhealthy fats then you are doing it all wrong. Never skip vegetables when on a diet. Vegetables will add more nutrients to your diet in a healthy way. Eat only healthy fats and reduce intake of processed foods.
