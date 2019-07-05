Weight Loss: 5 Myths You Must Stop Believing Right Away
HIGHLIGHTS
Not just one, but there are many myths about weight loss doing rounds on the internet these days. While it is nothing short of inspiring to see so many people determined to lose weight and become fitter, it is also important that people receive the right kind of information and not lose health along with losing weight. In this article, we are going to bust some of the most popular weight loss myths which you have been believing. Some of these will leave you surprised !
Weight loss myths you must stop believing right away
1. All calories are similar
Different calories will have different effects on your body. Protein calorie will not have the same effect as fat calorie or carb calorie. Calories from whole foods like fruits and vegetables are going to be more filling and satisfying than calories from refined foods like deep fried, processed, packaged, junk food and desserts. It has to be understood that different foods go through different metabolic pathways and can have different effects on hunger and hormones that regulate your body weight.
2. Supplements can aid weight loss
Supplements can never be as effective as natural, organic and home-cooked food can be, when it comes to weight loss. Supplements can be effective only to a limited extent for weight loss.
3. Carbs make you fat
For the longest time, carbs have been famous for all the wrong reasons. Thanks to fad diets, there are some who actually believe that carbs, and carbs alone are responsible for weight gain. Your parents and grandparents have lived eating carbs all their lives. The only difference is that their lifestyle included fewer sedentary habits and definitely more physical activity. Also, it is true that reducing your carb intake will aid quicker weight loss. But this does not mean that carbs cause weight gain. Yes, refined carbs like pasta and sugar are definitely the culprits. But other whole foods that are high in carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables and pulses are all very healthy and in fact, crucial for overall well-being.
4. Fats make you fat
Fats are right next in line after carbs, that are famous for all the wrong reasons. Healthy fats like the ones in ghee, avocado, nuts and seeds are all very important for health. In fact, fat soluble vitamins: Vitamins A, D, E and K only get assimilated in the body in the presence of healthy fats. Studies have shown that diets that are high in fat but low in carbs can aid weight loss. Keto diet is one such diet which follows the principle of low carbs, high fat and moderate protein consumption. High calorie junk foods that are deep fried will definitely make you fat. The healthy ones like olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, whole eggs, etc will not make you fat and will provide your body with essential nutrients.
5. Weight loss diets are always effective
Weight loss diets can surely help you achieve short-term weight loss goals. But to think that they are always effective and will help you sustain the lost weight after you get back to regular eating habits, is completely untrue. The truth about these weight loss diets is that they should not be followed for too long and their effects are temporary. The healthier alternative to weight loss is to change your lifestyle, give up on poor eating habits, quit smoking and alcohol, get better sleep, be physically active, exercise regularly and take less stress. All of these together can help you lose weight and also maintain that weight in the long run.
