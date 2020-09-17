ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss And 5 Other Convincing Reasons To Eat Pulses Daily

Pulses benefits: When you eat pulses with rice, it makes the dish have a complete amino acid profile. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. They help in increasing muscle growth and reducing muscle soreness and exercise-related fatigue.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Sep 17, 2020 03:50 IST
Pulses contain folate, a nutrient which is essential during pregnancy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Pulses are a great source of vegetarian protein
  2. They can provide you with sufficient fibre
  3. Pulses have low glycaemic index

In the Indian diet, pulses are actually a staple food, that is being consumed by people across the country, coming from different cultures and communities. There are multiple varieties of pulses that one can opt from. One can eat them daily, in several different ways, making pulses a food with immense versatility. Moong, chana, lobia, rajma, toor, kulith and masoor are a few of the many different varieties that pulses come in. The top benefit they offer is that they are a rich source of plant-based protein, a nutrient that is essential for weight loss and build up of muscles.

Nutritionist Jinal Shah recommends that one must include 10-12 different varieties of pulses in your diet, in a month. In one of her recent Insta posts, the nutritionist who works with Rujuta Diwekar, talks about the many benefits of including pulses in your diet.

Reasons to include pulses in your daily diet:

1. When you eat pulses or dal with rice or chawal, it makes the dish have a complete amino acid profile. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. They help in increasing muscle growth and reducing muscle soreness and exercise-related fatigue.

2. Pulses are ricn in vitamins, minerals and fibre. "Canada food guide of 2019 identifies pulses as both a vegetable and a protein source," writes Shah in the caption of her post, with the picture of sprouts made from green gram.

3. Pulses are a rich source of fibre. One cup of cooked lentils can provide you with 15 gm fibre. The fibre in pulses can help in improving heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.

4. Pulses have a low glycaemic index. Foods with low glycaemic index cause only a small spike in blood sugar levels.

5. Pulses are also a good source of folate. This B vitamin is especially important during pregnancy.

Pulses are a great source of plant protein
Photo Credit: iStock

Pulses can be consumed in the form of dal, soup, sprouts, with rice, or in the form of khichdi. Eat them every day for your daily dose of protein, fibre and several important vitamins and minerals!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

