Chickpeas Benefits: Know The Multiple Ways You Can Include This Protein-Rich Food In Your Diet
Chickpea belongs to the legume family. It is a powerhouse of nutrients like protein, fibre, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Here are all the reasons why you must include chickpeas in your daily diet.
Chickpeas are a rich source of soluble fibre
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chickpeas are a nutritious and versatile food
- They are an excellent source of plant-based protein
- Chickpeas can help with blood sugar regulation
Chickpeas benefits: They can be used for preparing curry-based dishes like yummy and oh-so-filling chole chawal. Chickpeas, as they are called in English, is also the inevitable, most-cherished part of the succulent chole bathure. Boil them and they are ready to be added to your salads. And the best of it all, boil them and grind them, add some olive oil and spices and your very own homemade hummus is ready. It is true what they say about versatile foods... they are time-tested, seasonal and can be included in the diet in multiple ways.
Chickpeas: The plant-based protein-rich food that you can eat regularly
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that chickpea is an excellent plant-based source of protein. What's more is that they are one of the many foods which people buy as part of their monthly groceries.
Chickpea belongs to the legume family. It is a powerhouse of nutrients like protein, fibre, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. "It is rich in soluble fibre and helps in improving digestion and controlling cholesterol. Chickpea can also help with blood sugar regulation and can be effective in weight management as well.
Different ways of including chickpeas in diet
1. Hummus
Hummus is a dip is made with boiled, cooked or blended chickpeas. It is a Mediterranean dip and is tastes delicious. This dip tastes best with Pita bread.
2. Chickpea curry
This dish is made with a masala of blended onions and tomatoes. You can add as many spices you want and cook overnight soaked chickpeas in a pressure cooker. You can have chickpea curry with rice or roti. A glass of chaas or buttermilk will taste perfect with this humble dish.
3. Chickpea soup
This a simple and easy-to-cook dish which is super nutritious. You can have it as part of your evening supper. It can help in curbing your hunger pangs and is an ideal post-workout meal.
4. Chickpeas and avocado sandwich
Chickpeas and avocado sandwich can make for a nutritious, wholesome and filling breakfast. You can add tomatoes, cucumber or any other leafy green vegetable for the preparation of this sandwich.
5. Roasted cinnamon chickpeas
You can roast chickpeas with cinnamon. Add other spices of your choice. It makes for a perfect crispy snack. You can keep it on your work desk or a side table. It is also a great snack for people with diabetes, says Agarwal.
Apart from this, you can also include chickpeas in rolls and wraps. Do include this protein-rich dish in your daily diet. It can keep constipation away and can also help you with weight loss.
Stay indoors, safe and helathy everyone!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
