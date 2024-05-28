Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Foods: Here's How Pulses Can Help You Shed Kilos This Summer

Weight Loss Foods: Here's How Pulses Can Help You Shed Kilos This Summer

Read on to know how pulses can help with weight loss.
  Updated: May 28, 2024
Pulses are a good source of plant-based protein

Weight loss is a common goal for many this summer. A healthy diet with regular exercise can help you shed kilos in a healthy way. To lose weight, you must burn more calories than you consume. There are several foods and drinks that can assist with weight loss and help you get the desired results effectively. Pulses are one such weight loss-friendly option that you must add to your diet. Not just weight loss, pulses can offer many other health benefits too as they are highly nutritious. Read on to know how pulses can help with weight loss.

Pulses for weight loss: Know the benefits



1. Good source of plant protein

Protein helps with weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and promotes satiety. Consuming high-protein foods makes you eat less, resulting in weight loss. Pulses are a good source of plant-based protein.



2. Loaded with fibre

Just like protein, fibre also keeps you full for longer as it stays in your digestive tract for longer. High-fibre foods also help with weight loss. Fibre also promotes healthy digestion and prevents bloating and constipation.

3. Low in calories

Despite being a good source of protein and fibre, pulses are low in calories. You can prepare a salad, or curry or make cutlets or cheela using pulses.

Other benefits of consuming pulses

  • Pulses can help lower cholesterol levels, contributing to weight loss
  • Adding pulses to diet can also help maintain healthy blood pressure
  • Pulses can also lower the risk of developing diabetes
  • They are a good source of plant protein
  • You can ensure healthy digestion with pulses

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

