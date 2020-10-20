Walking Benefits: 6 Effective Tips To Walk More And Increase Your Number Of Steps Every Day
Walking benefits: We have said it before and we will say it again. Walking has multiple health benefits to offer and you are going to love each one of them. While walking may not be considered equivalent to exercise or a workout, it is still going to offer physical health benefits that can help you stay strong, fit and healthy in the long run. Walking for as less as 30 minutes a day can help in preventing weight gain. It can be beneficial for your heart health, reduce the risk of diabetes, improve your mood and strengthen your bones and muscles.
How to walk more throughout the day
The aforementioned health benefits of walking have been sourced from the American Heart Association, National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
1. To walk more throughout the day or to increase your number of steps, you can set several reminders on your phone for to leave your work desk and walk another 500 steps.
2. What's more, the time for some extra walking can easily be taken out in early hours of the day or just after you are done with your work schedule.
3. Some walking can easily be squeezed in during your lunch hour, after your meal. You can listen to your favourite music, or make an important work call, all while you are walking more steps and moving closer towards the goal of 10,000.
4. Track your steps every day. It may not seem like it but it can definitely be an effective way to reach a particular goal that you have set for your own well-being. 20 minutes of walking breaks spread throughout the day are enough to complete 10,000 steps.
5. Walk briskly and walk in spaces that are in your reach. Do not set your goal of walking in spaces that are difficult to reach on a packed day. Walk in your room or the terrace outside.
6. For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand straight on both your feet for 3 minutes. This can help in preventing long hours of sitting. Also, to break long hours of sitting, you can also take walking breaks. It will serve the dual purpose of increasing your number of steps and walking more as well.
All in all, it is important to understand that walking is a great activity for your physical and mental health. It can relax and calm you mind, while strengthening you, reducing risk of back pain, knee pain, etc.
