High Blood Pressure: Here's How Walking Can Help You Fight Hypertension; Other Tips To Lower Blood Pressure Numbers

High Blood Pressure: Here's How Walking Can Help You Fight Hypertension; Other Tips To Lower Blood Pressure Numbers

High blood pressure: Exercise can help you control blood pressure numbers. Simple exercise like walking is also helpful in controlling high blood pressure. Here's how walking can help you fight hypertension.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 25, 2020 05:04 IST
3-Min Read
High blood pressure: A simple walk can help you control blood pressure numbers

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart diseases
  2. Right diet can help you fight high blood pressure
  3. Potassium can work effectively in controlling blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is also known as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms. If left uncontrolled it can put you at significantly higher risk of heart diseases. High blood pressure is quite common these days due to increased stress, poor diet and lifestyle. Simple changes in diet and lifestyle can help you control your blood pressure. A healthy diet play specifically known as a dietary approach to stop hypertension is an effective way to prevent and treat hypertension. Regular exercise is also an effective way to prevent and control high blood pressure naturally. Walking is one of the simplest exercises which you can practice daily. Can walking help you control your blood pressure numbers? Here's the answer.


High blood pressure: Can walking help you control high blood pressure?

Dr. Rajiv Dang explain, "Walking always helps in lowering blood pressure whether you have a high BP or a normal one. It is a very safe exercise to walk or brisk walk at a speed of 3-5 miles per hour, and on an average, walk must be of 20-30 minutes daily. It can lower BP to the time of 4-8 mm/ the systolic one. Slowly one should build stamina so that you can perform aerobic exercises and break into a sweat. But ensure proper hydration."

jr456ok8

High blood pressure: Daily exercise can help you fight hypertension
Photo Credit: iStock

"If one has a normal range of BP, still walking is advised as it offers various health benefits. It also lowers weight, which again helps in lowering BP. Walking also improves arterial health. But this exercise schedule should not be intermittent. Be regular but it will take at least ten weeks to show positive effects," he adds.

Also read: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

Other ways to control high blood pressure

Other than walking, you can follow other steps to control high blood pressure. Some of these may include-

  1. If you are weight, try to lose weight. Exercise will help you lose weight as well as control high blood pressure
  2. Smoking can also affect your blood pressure numbers. Quit smoking immediately.
  3. Reduce your caffeine intake to control your blood pressure.
  4. Stress is quite common these days; it can affect your heart health in various ways and contribute to high blood pressure. To fight hypertension stay stress-free.
  5. Limit your alcohol intake
  6. Add more sodium to your diet. It can help in controlling high blood pressure naturally.
  7. Reduce intake of processed foods.
h5pqbdcg

Reduce stress to control the risk of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Try Cardamom To Control High Blood Pressure, Here's How It Works

(Dr. Rajiv Dang, Senior Director and HOD- Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital Gurgaon)

Also read: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

