6 Dynamic Stretches You Can Try While Walking For Better Mobility And Flexibility
Walking is a simple yet effective way to lose weight and get fitter. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa introduces a few stretching exercises you can do while walking to improve your flexibility. Here's all you need to know.
Walking is a great way to de-stress
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stretching can help in improving flexibility
- It reduces chances of injury and muscle soreness
- Try these stretches during your walk to make it more interesting
It is safe to safe to say that walking is an effective, and comparatively easy exercise to do if you want to stay fit and active. The exercise can improve balance and coordination and is also a great way to de-stress and lighten your mood. Doing brisk walking and adding a few stretches to your regular walking routine can help in increasing intensity of your workout and can also improve flexibility. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his posts on Instagram, talks about a few dynamic stretches that can make walking interesting and also improve your mobility and flexibility.
Dynamic stretches you can try while walking
1. Hold and stretch
For the first few minutes of walking, you can hold your right foot and then step ahead, and vice versa. See the video to know how Channa does it. You need to stretch a bit when you hold your foot.
Also read: 5 Simple Stretches To Relieve Lower Back Pain Naturally
2. Knee raise
Step ahead while raising your knees. Do 15 steps on each leg. Repeat 3 times.
3. Forward lunge
The third stretch appears to be similar to a forward lunge. Swipe right in the video below to know how Channa does it, and do 15 steps on each leg for 3 sets.
4. Raise arms and swing legs
Raise both your arms up straight and swing one leg forward and backward as you step ahead. Try to keep your back straight while performing this stretch. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.
Also read: Stretch More And Stress Less; Here's Why
5. Raise arms and circle legs
Now, you need to raise your arms up straight and move your legs in a circular motion while stepping ahead. Take care of your posture and keep your back straight. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.
6. Hop and swing
Your arms need to be extended as they usual are when you walk. You need to swing one leg back and front, and hop a step ahead with the other. Watch video to get a better clarity on how to perform this exercise. Try to maintain balance and go slow in beginning. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.
Dynamic stretches that will make your walks more interesting and will help you achieve flexibility. . Perform 15 steps of each variations for 3 sets for best results. . #workoutwithvinodchanna#dynamicstretches#variation#vcfitness#competewithyourself#staymotivated#stayfit#staysafe
Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles
(Vinod Channa is a Fitness and Nutrition Expert based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.