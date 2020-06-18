ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Dynamic Stretches You Can Try While Walking For Better Mobility And Flexibility

6 Dynamic Stretches You Can Try While Walking For Better Mobility And Flexibility

Walking is a simple yet effective way to lose weight and get fitter. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa introduces a few stretching exercises you can do while walking to improve your flexibility. Here's all you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 18, 2020 03:23 IST
4-Min Read
Walking is a great way to de-stress

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stretching can help in improving flexibility
  2. It reduces chances of injury and muscle soreness
  3. Try these stretches during your walk to make it more interesting

It is safe to safe to say that walking is an effective, and comparatively easy exercise to do if you want to stay fit and active. The exercise can improve balance and coordination and is also a great way to de-stress and lighten your mood. Doing brisk walking and adding a few stretches to your regular walking routine can help in increasing intensity of your workout and can also improve flexibility. Celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his posts on Instagram, talks about a few dynamic stretches that can make walking interesting and also improve your mobility and flexibility.

Dynamic stretches you can try while walking


1. Hold and stretch

For the first few minutes of walking, you can hold your right foot and then step ahead, and vice versa. See the video to know how Channa does it. You need to stretch a bit when you hold your foot. 

ff8qtve

Stretching during walking can improve your flexibility
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Knee raise

Step ahead while raising your knees. Do 15 steps on each leg. Repeat 3 times.

3. Forward lunge

The third stretch appears to be similar to a forward lunge. Swipe right in the video below to know how Channa does it, and do 15 steps on each leg for 3 sets.

4. Raise arms and swing legs

Raise both your arms up straight and swing one leg forward and backward as you step ahead. Try to keep your back straight while performing this stretch. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.

5. Raise arms and circle legs

Now, you need to raise your arms up straight and move your legs in a circular motion while stepping ahead. Take care of your posture and keep your back straight. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.

6. Hop and swing

Your arms need to be extended as they usual are when you walk. You need to swing one leg back and front, and hop a step ahead with the other. Watch video to get a better clarity on how to perform this exercise. Try to maintain balance and go slow in beginning. Do it for 15 reps on each leg, for 3 sets.

(Vinod Channa is a Fitness and Nutrition Expert based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

