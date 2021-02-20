Power Of Vitamin D- As Per A Sports Nutritionist
Vitamin D is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin D is needed for a strong immunity
- It facilitates absorption of calcium and phosphorus
- You can have Vitamin D supplements as recommended by an expert
Did you know that Vitamin D is also called the sunshine vitamin? Most of us know that the majority of the Vitamin D needs to be synthesised by the human body by exposing the skin to the early morning rays of the sun. Scientifically speaking, it is a steroidal hormone that gets produced when the cholesterol in the bloodstream gets exposed to the ultraviolet rays of the sun.
There are two kinds of vitamin D, D2, that is acquired from foods like mushrooms, and D3 that can be acquired directly in the most natural form from lichen (these belong to the species of fungi that product vitamin D3 to protect themselves from the damaging rays of the sun).
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is best absorbed when consumed in the presence of some fatty foods. The two primary functions of vitamin D are to facilitate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, and improve immune functioning. In this article, we will be focusing on vitamin D3 primarily, owing to the fact that it promotes better synthesis of vitamin D in the body as compared to D2 as the liver metabolizes both very differently. Studies have shown D3 to be more effective in improving your vitamin D status.
Now let's look at some of the benefits associated with the sunshine vitamin
1. Besides its primary function which is helping the strengthening of our bones, it can help fight disease. Studies have shown that it can boost your immunity, help fight heart disease, and even combat multiple sclerosis in some cases.
2. Studies have indicated that vitamin D can help reduce depression. It plays a vital role in regulating the mood. This is not surprising as vitamin D and melatonin (the sleep hormone) have contrasting rhythms but their presence in the body both influence mood. So we should get enough of both, sunlight and sleep.
3. Ensuring supplementation with vitamin D is vital to ward off tiredness, aches, pains and fatigue. As it is linked with calcium absorption, it is important that we get enough of it because calcium plays a vital role in efficient blood circulation and muscle contraction.
In short, do not let this D-ficiency occur, as by doing so you will compromise a healthy D-fense system. Much like other nutrients, this vitamin usually gets neglected. We have seen in years of practice that most of the Indian population is deficient in vitamin D. The urban dwellers especially choose to remain indoors so there is no way that they can get their daily dose. Everyone is encouraged to supplement with vitamin D3 regularly, under the guidance of a clinical nutritionist or physician.
If you are still fixated on only getting your daily dose from the sun, well, you will have to practice capturing the early morning rays either on your rooftop or at some park. The catch here is that the entire back needs to be exposed so that it can function like a solar panel to give you the best results. More the surface area, the better your body will be able to synthesise this vitamin.
(Vaibhav Garg, Clinical and Sports Nutritionist, Founder Purecise)
