Can Vitamin D Help You From Getting Sick? Know The Truth About Vitamin D
Vitamin D has been found to be an essential nutrient for immunity. But can it really help prevent sickness? Here's what you need to know.
Optimum levels of Vitamin D can strengthen your immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can take Vitamin D a prescribed by doctor
- Avoid taking too much of it
- It can play a role in boosting immunity and facilitating strong bones
Vitamin D: Can the sunshine vitamin help you from getting sick? Will, its immunity boosting properties can surely be helpful in preventing sickness or reducing the severity of diseases. According to a study published in American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, having optimum levels of Vitamin D can help in reducing your likelihood of developing the flu. The most popular benefit of this vitamin is that it plays a significant role in regulation of calcium and maintenance of phosphorus levels in blood. These factors are important for maintaining healthy bones.
Can Vitamin D prevent falling sick?
The sunshine vitamin D is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. You can also include foods that are known to be sources of Vitamin D like egg yolks, fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel, mushrooms, and other fortified foods.
In an IGTV, WebMD mentions how Vitamin D can help you from getting sick during winter. "Studies have shown that having a healthy level of Vitamin D in your body reduces the risk of upper respiratory tract infection like cold and flu," it mentions.
Get your Vitamin D levels checked and ask your doctor if you need supplements. Nutritionists and health experts believe that we do need supplements for proper functioning and overall health.
Is it best to get Vitamin D from the sun?
You can spend 5-10 minutes under the sun to get Vitamin D, but nothing more than that.
A lot of research has been going on to find out how Vitamin D can help in fighting against COVID-19. "There is emerging evidence that Vitamin D may make infections from COVID-19 less likely and less severe. But it is too soon to say," it has been mentioned in the video.
Vitamin D deficiency is common in older people, those who have darker skin, are obese, are home-bound or have certain illnesses.
Avoid taking Vitamin D in excess
The health benefits of Vitamin D do not mean that one should take too much of it. Loading up on supplements or taking Vitamin D in excess, as it has not been prescribed your health expert, can do more harm than good.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
