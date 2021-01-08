Here's The Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency And Your Mental Health
Vitamin D deficiency is not only linked with poor bone health but it affects your mental health too. Read here to understand the link from expert.
Consuming optimum levels of vitamin D can help ensure better mood and mental health
Vitamin D is essential to maintain a good bone mineral density when it comes to children and even adults. Those with obesity and chronic illnesses are at a higher risk of deficiency of this sunshine vitamin. Deficiency of vitamin D may also lead to rickets and osteomalacia that have been categorised as skeletal diseases. To top it all, one may also be at risk of other health problems such as metabolic syndromes, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, respiratory infections, food allergies, and asthma in later life. Fractures, aches, and pains are also commonly seen in many people. Furthermore, a lack of vitamin D also leads to psychological consequences.
Vitamin D deficiency and mental health: Here's the link
Various studies suggest that the deficiency of this sunshine vitamin is linked to mental disorders. Yes, you have heard it right! Various studies suggest that people with mental health issues such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or even obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) may be deficient in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Thus, many studies have revealed that low Vitamin D is linked to depression. This is so because the Vitamin D receptors are spread all over the human brain and low levels of it can put you at the risk of various mood disorders including anxiety.
Vitamin D deficiency is a global health problem and higher or low levels of it can be problematic. You will have to speak to your doctor regarding the right amount of intake via foods or supplements. Low vitamin D not only affects your mental well-being but is also linked to high blood pressure. A low level of Vitamin D is tied to hypertension. Thus, correct vitamin D supplementation can prevent high blood pressure.
What you must do to get enough Vitamin D?
Opt for foods jam-packed with Vitamin D: Include foods such as salmon, mackerel, sardine, mushrooms, egg yolks, and cereals, low-fat dairy products in your daily diet to maintain optimum weight and stay mobile. Do not eat foods that cause inflammation in the body.
Don't go overboard: Speak to your doctor about the amount in which you must have Vitamin D supplements. Check the vitamin D levels from time to time. It is also not advisable to go overboard on this sunshine vitamin.
Expose yourself to the sun: This is one of the quickest ways to get enough of Vitamin D. Avoid overexposure to the sun as it can lead to sunburn or pigmentation.
Always take recommendation from your doctor before taking vitamin D supplements.
(Dr. Shivangi Pawar is a consultant psychotherapist)
