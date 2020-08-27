ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy: Here's An Expert Recommended Go-To Pregnancy Workout

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy: Here's An Expert Recommended Go-To Pregnancy Workout

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their baby in January 2021!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 27, 2020 04:30 IST
4-Min Read
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy: Here

Working out during pregnancy can help in reducing back pain and fatigue

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Pregnancy tips: Following a healthy diet and workout regime is important
  2. Virushka announced their pregnancy this morning
  3. Here's a pregnancy workout you can try

We woke up to some very exciting news this morning. After Kareena Kapoort Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second baby, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram that their all set to become "three" in January 2021. Kohli captioned the post as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

During pregnancy, following a nourishing diet as well as regular workout are of prime importance. Not only does it help in improving posture, it also reduces pregnancy-related discomforts like backaches and fatigue. Studies have found that regular physical activitity can also help in preventing gestations diabetes, reduces stress and improves stamina for labour and delivery.

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says that when it comes to working out during pregnancy, keeping in touch with your doctor is important. It is important to do workouts that suit your body type and do what feels right, she recommends in a YouTube video.

Also read: Planning Pregnancy? Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Keep In Mind

Go-to pregnancy workout you can try

The video progresses with Itsines sharing her go-to pregnancy workout. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and a chair to complete this workout. Watch the video shared below carefully to see how each exercise is done. Itsnes guides through each exercise, to help would-be moms perform the exercise with the right technique.

Also read: Dealing With Post-Pregnancy Hair Loss? Follow These Diet Tips By Nutritionist

Here are the exercises included in this pregnancy workout:

1. Bent-over row

2. Curl and press

3. Bent-over reverse fly

"During pregnancy, women tend to hunch over. Hence it is important to stand up nice and tall. These exercise will tighten your back muscles and loosen your chest," says Itsines in the video.

4. Sit squat (you can take chair support if you are a beginner and are finding this exercise challenging)

Once you get comfortable in doing this exercise, put your hands together, and try to do the squats without chair support. You can watch the video here

Foods to eat during pregnancy

Here's a list of food that are considered to be ideal during pregnancy:

  • Dairy products
  • Legumes
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Salmon
  • Eggs
  • Broccoli and other dark leafy green veggies
  • Berries
  • Whole grains
  • Avocadoes
  • Dried fruits
  • Fish oil
9d5mg4d8

It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy
Photo Credit: iStock

The idea is to eat a nourishing and healthy diet that can provide mothers-to-be with good nutrition.

Here's wishing the would-be parents a very happy and healthy pregnancy and a healthier baby!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Post-Pregnancy Diet For Working Women: Do Not Miss These Tips

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases