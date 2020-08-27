Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy: Here's An Expert Recommended Go-To Pregnancy Workout
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their baby in January 2021!
Working out during pregnancy can help in reducing back pain and fatigue
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pregnancy tips: Following a healthy diet and workout regime is important
- Virushka announced their pregnancy this morning
- Here's a pregnancy workout you can try
We woke up to some very exciting news this morning. After Kareena Kapoort Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second baby, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram that their all set to become "three" in January 2021. Kohli captioned the post as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".
During pregnancy, following a nourishing diet as well as regular workout are of prime importance. Not only does it help in improving posture, it also reduces pregnancy-related discomforts like backaches and fatigue. Studies have found that regular physical activitity can also help in preventing gestations diabetes, reduces stress and improves stamina for labour and delivery.
Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says that when it comes to working out during pregnancy, keeping in touch with your doctor is important. It is important to do workouts that suit your body type and do what feels right, she recommends in a YouTube video.
Also read: Planning Pregnancy? Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Keep In Mind
Go-to pregnancy workout you can try
The video progresses with Itsines sharing her go-to pregnancy workout. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and a chair to complete this workout. Watch the video shared below carefully to see how each exercise is done. Itsnes guides through each exercise, to help would-be moms perform the exercise with the right technique.
Also read: Dealing With Post-Pregnancy Hair Loss? Follow These Diet Tips By Nutritionist
Here are the exercises included in this pregnancy workout:
1. Bent-over row
2. Curl and press
3. Bent-over reverse fly
"During pregnancy, women tend to hunch over. Hence it is important to stand up nice and tall. These exercise will tighten your back muscles and loosen your chest," says Itsines in the video.
4. Sit squat (you can take chair support if you are a beginner and are finding this exercise challenging)
Once you get comfortable in doing this exercise, put your hands together, and try to do the squats without chair support. You can watch the video here.
Foods to eat during pregnancy
Here's a list of food that are considered to be ideal during pregnancy:
- Dairy products
- Legumes
- Sweet potatoes
- Salmon
- Eggs
- Broccoli and other dark leafy green veggies
- Berries
- Whole grains
- Avocadoes
- Dried fruits
- Fish oil
The idea is to eat a nourishing and healthy diet that can provide mothers-to-be with good nutrition.
Here's wishing the would-be parents a very happy and healthy pregnancy and a healthier baby!
Also read: Post-Pregnancy Diet For Working Women: Do Not Miss These Tips
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.