Not Just Skin, Here's How You Can Use Rose Water For Your Hair Too: Know Amazing Benefits It Offers
Haircare tips: Rose water is a magical ingredient beneficial for your skin. You should know that it is a blessing for your hair too. Here are some ways to use rose water for your hair and the amazing benefits it offers.
Haircare: Rose water is beneficial for your skin as well as hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rose water contain anti-inflammatory properties
- It can help fight acne and other skin issues
- Rose water can also help in controlling dandruff
Rose water is a common ingredient of skincare routine for many. It offers several beauty benefits. Rose water is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. It leaves a soothing effect on your skin. It is a blessing for your skin, especially in summers. Rose water is commonly used as a toner. It is also present in several skincare products. This magical liquid reduces acne, skin irritation and may other skin issues. Not many know that rose water works wonder for your hair too. It can help control hair damage and help you deal with several other hair problems. So, what are you waiting for? You are just one step away from shiny and healthy hair. Read on to understand how to use rose water for your hair and the different benefits it can offer.
Haircare: Benefits of rose water for hair and ways to use it
1. Beneficial for oily hair
Rose water reduces excess sebum secretion from the glands. If you have an oily scalp you can try rose water to make your hair less greasy. You can mix rose water in your hair pack or apply it directly and later wash as usual.
2. Helps control hair damage
Rose water helps control frizzy hair. It can provide shine to your hair. It also hydrates your hair and reduces dryness. You can spray rose water on your hair around 30 minutes before washing your hair.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
3. Reduces dandruff
You can fight dandruff too with the help of rose water. Not just dandruff, the soothing effect of rose water can reduce irritation and itchiness too. To control dandruff you can directly apply some rose water on your scalp with the help of cotton. After 30 minutes, wash your hair as usual.
Also read: Amla, Reetha And Shikakai For Hair Growth: Know How To Use This Amazing Trio To Fight Hair Fall
4. Provides nourishment to hair
Many don't know the rose water contains vitamin C, A and E. These are beneficial for your hair as well as scalp. Using rose water can promote hair growth too.
There are several ways to use rose water. You can add it your hair care products like shampoo or conditioner. Spraying it on your hair might also help. You can also mix it with other home remedies beneficial for your hair like a combination of methi seeds and rose water or curry leaves with rose water. If you experience any discomfort, you may discontinue its use.
Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.