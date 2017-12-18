6 Best Teas To Curb Anxiety
When stressed out, try these herbal teas for relief.
Because tea can work wonders in relieving stress!
- Polyphenols in green tea can also help in combating anxiety
- Rose tea is an excellent choice to keep your nerves calm
- For insomniacs, chamomile tea works wonders
In a world as stressful as ours, the best way of getting relief is by means of natural herbs and home remedies. Trust us, home remedies can actually do wonders in bringing relief, and one of the most popular ways of dealing with stress and anxiety in any household is a warm and soothing cup of tea. Sipping on a cup of herbal tea in times of distress can help you calm down better than any other remedy.
So quit spending money on medicines like anti-anxiety and stress relieving pills, instead, bring home these herbal teas to get relief from chronic stress and anxiety.
1. Green Tea
One of the most common and fine ways to keep stress at bay is green tea. Where you may have heard that this remedy can do wonders in curbing digestion problems and removing toxins from the body, the polyphenols in green tea can also help in combating anxiety.
2. Rose tea
Rose tea is an excellent choice to keep your nerves calm and at ease. Drinking rose tea before bedtime also helps you sleep well. All you need to do is boil dry rose petals, until petals turn dark, strain it and enjoy this refreshing tea.
3. Passion flower tea
Another natural remedy for stress is passion flower tea. The flavone chrysin in passion flower fights anxiety and helps you sleep better. Prepare your own by boiling dried passion flower in water, straining it and enjoying a cup of this amazing remedy for stress.
4. Chamomile tea
For insomniacs, chamomile tea works wonders. Chamomile tea helps in relaxing headaches and anxiety pretty well. Steam dry chamomile flowers in water, strain it and your perfect stress-buster is ready.
5. Lemon balm tea
Lemon balm is a natural herb with amazingly calming properties. It regulates cortisol levels, a stress-related hormone and elevates the mood. The fact that the herb belong to a mint family, its flavor is quite refreshing.
6. Peppermint tea
Say no to the stress and anxiety with a flavourful and fragrant cup of chamomile tea. Menthol in peppermint works as a natural muscle relaxant and promotes better quality sleep as it contains no caffeine.
So, when stress is hitting you hard, these mood-boosters will you cope with it.
