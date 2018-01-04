ASK OUR EXPERTS

15 Tricks To Burn Belly Fat In Just One Day

Belly fat giving you the worst nightmares? Follow these simple tricks to get rid of it in no time!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 4, 2018 04:01 IST
4-Min Read
Once gained, it is difficult to shed belly fat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Belly fat can increase risk of diabetes and heart diseases
  2. Excess intake of alcohol leads to gain of belly fat
  3. Cooking coconut oil is an effective way to lose belly fat

Not only is belly fat ugly and discomforting, it is also seriously harmful for the body. Also known as visceral fat, belly fat can increase risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Research shows that people who are otherwise thin and have fat on the belly too are increasingly prone to such risks and hence losing belly fat is more essential than it sounds. And along with being essential, losing belly fat is also extremely difficult. Read below to know some essential tips to lose belly fat:

1. Have lots of soluble fibre

Foods rich in soluble fibre are easily dissolved with water and promote weight loss. They make us feel full quickly and also help in lowering down the amount of calories absorbed by the body in a day. Instances of foods rich in fibre include avocados, flax seeds, Brussel sprouts, blackberries and legumes to name a few.

avocado has soluble fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Include apple cider vinegar in your diet

Apple cider vinegar is said to have some great health benefits along with aiding weight loss. Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps in burning abdominal fat. Having around 1 or 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar can give effective results.

apple cider vinegar for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Avoid excess alcohol

Excess alcohol is vastly responsible for increasing belly fat. Studies have shown that excess alcohol consumption leads to increase of central obesity which causes storage of fat around the waist. Hence, reducing alcohol intake can help in having a smaller waist.

alcohol increases belly fat

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Consume fatty fish

Fish has high content of omega-3 fatty acid, a protein which aids weight loss and helps in burning belly fat.

salmon comprises omega 3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Take less stress

Stress makes the adrenal glands produce more cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. More cortisol production in the body increases appetite and causes storage of fat in the abdominal area. Engage in activities like a hobby, listening to music, going for long walks or physical exercises. They are all helpful in reducing stress.

stress is harmful for health

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Do more cardio

Cardio exercises are extremely helpful in burning calories and losing belly fat. Doing cardio exercises regularly is an effective way of cutting down belly fat.

cardio exercises for belly fat loss

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Sleep well

Getting a sleep of at least 7 hours every day is extremely essential for people who are on the weight loss/belly fat loss expedition. Studies have shown that people who slept for less than 5 hours in a day are likely to gain weight.

sufficient sleep is essential for health

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Consume less carbs

People looking forward to shed weight are suggested to consume less carbs, especially refined carbs. It helps in losing belly fat as well. Having unprocessed starchy carbs in place of refined carbs is an effective way of losing weight, including belly fat.

reduce carb intake for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Do weight lifting exercises

Strength training or weight lifting exercises help in maintaining and gaining muscle mass. These exercises are helpful in losing belly fat in people suffering from type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. A combination of aerobic exercises and weight lifting is the most effective way of losing weight and belly fat.

weight lifting exercises for belly fat loss

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Avoid sugary foods

Fructose in sugar can lead to many chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, fatty liver diseases and obesity, if it is consumed in excess quantities. Increased sugar consumption is directly proportional to gain in the abdominal area. And apart from refined sugar, even healthy sugars such as jaggery and honey should be consumed in limited quantities.

avoid sugary foods for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

11. Avoid fruits juices and sweetened beverages

Fruits juices may comprise essential vitamins and minerals, but they contain lots of sugar, just like soda and other sweetened beverages. Drinking these drinks in large amounts may also lead to increase in belly fat. Replace these drinks with water, water with lemon wedges, green tea or unsweetened iced tea.

avoid fruits juices for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

12. Have a high-protein diet

People who desperately want to lose weight are often suggested to have a diet which is high in protein. Having more protein makes us feel full quickly and reduces hunger pangs. Fish, meat, eggs, dairy and nuts are all rich source of protein.

high protein diet for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

13. Include probiotic foods or supplements in your diet

Probiotic bacteria in certain foods help in boosting immunity and improving gut health. They help in regulation of weight, weight loss and aid loss of belly fat. Various supplements of probiotics are available in the market and one must have the ones with Lactobacillus amylovorus, Lactobacillus fermentum and Lactobacillus gasseri.

probiotics for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

14. Avoid trans-fat-rich foods

Consuming foods rich in trans-fat increases risks of heart diseases, causes inflammation and also increases the fat in the abdominal area. Margarines and sandwich spreads have high content of trans-fat. Avoid such foods by carefully reading labels at the back of packed foods.

trans fat food should be avoided

Photo Credit: iStock

15. Cook in coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the healthiest fats in which you can cook food. In addition to boosting metabolism, coconut oil helps in reducing the amount of fat stored in the body in response to the number of calories consumed. Experts suggest consumption of not more than 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a day. It will help in losing belly fat as well. 

coconut oil is healthy fat

Photo Credit: iStock



