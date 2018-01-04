15 Tricks To Burn Belly Fat In Just One Day
Not only is belly fat ugly and discomforting, it is also seriously harmful for the body. Also known as visceral fat, belly fat can increase risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Research shows that people who are otherwise thin and have fat on the belly too are increasingly prone to such risks and hence losing belly fat is more essential than it sounds. And along with being essential, losing belly fat is also extremely difficult. Read below to know some essential tips to lose belly fat:
1. Have lots of soluble fibre
Foods rich in soluble fibre are easily dissolved with water and promote weight loss. They make us feel full quickly and also help in lowering down the amount of calories absorbed by the body in a day. Instances of foods rich in fibre include avocados, flax seeds, Brussel sprouts, blackberries and legumes to name a few.
2. Include apple cider vinegar in your diet
Apple cider vinegar is said to have some great health benefits along with aiding weight loss. Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps in burning abdominal fat. Having around 1 or 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar can give effective results.
3. Avoid excess alcohol
Excess alcohol is vastly responsible for increasing belly fat. Studies have shown that excess alcohol consumption leads to increase of central obesity which causes storage of fat around the waist. Hence, reducing alcohol intake can help in having a smaller waist.
4. Consume fatty fish
Fish has high content of omega-3 fatty acid, a protein which aids weight loss and helps in burning belly fat.
5. Take less stress
Stress makes the adrenal glands produce more cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. More cortisol production in the body increases appetite and causes storage of fat in the abdominal area. Engage in activities like a hobby, listening to music, going for long walks or physical exercises. They are all helpful in reducing stress.
6. Do more cardio
Cardio exercises are extremely helpful in burning calories and losing belly fat. Doing cardio exercises regularly is an effective way of cutting down belly fat.
7. Sleep well
Getting a sleep of at least 7 hours every day is extremely essential for people who are on the weight loss/belly fat loss expedition. Studies have shown that people who slept for less than 5 hours in a day are likely to gain weight.
8. Consume less carbs
People looking forward to shed weight are suggested to consume less carbs, especially refined carbs. It helps in losing belly fat as well. Having unprocessed starchy carbs in place of refined carbs is an effective way of losing weight, including belly fat.
9. Do weight lifting exercises
Strength training or weight lifting exercises help in maintaining and gaining muscle mass. These exercises are helpful in losing belly fat in people suffering from type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. A combination of aerobic exercises and weight lifting is the most effective way of losing weight and belly fat.
10. Avoid sugary foods
Fructose in sugar can lead to many chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, fatty liver diseases and obesity, if it is consumed in excess quantities. Increased sugar consumption is directly proportional to gain in the abdominal area. And apart from refined sugar, even healthy sugars such as jaggery and honey should be consumed in limited quantities.
11. Avoid fruits juices and sweetened beverages
Fruits juices may comprise essential vitamins and minerals, but they contain lots of sugar, just like soda and other sweetened beverages. Drinking these drinks in large amounts may also lead to increase in belly fat. Replace these drinks with water, water with lemon wedges, green tea or unsweetened iced tea.
12. Have a high-protein diet
People who desperately want to lose weight are often suggested to have a diet which is high in protein. Having more protein makes us feel full quickly and reduces hunger pangs. Fish, meat, eggs, dairy and nuts are all rich source of protein.
13. Include probiotic foods or supplements in your diet
Probiotic bacteria in certain foods help in boosting immunity and improving gut health. They help in regulation of weight, weight loss and aid loss of belly fat. Various supplements of probiotics are available in the market and one must have the ones with Lactobacillus amylovorus, Lactobacillus fermentum and Lactobacillus gasseri.
14. Avoid trans-fat-rich foods
Consuming foods rich in trans-fat increases risks of heart diseases, causes inflammation and also increases the fat in the abdominal area. Margarines and sandwich spreads have high content of trans-fat. Avoid such foods by carefully reading labels at the back of packed foods.
15. Cook in coconut oil
Coconut oil is one of the healthiest fats in which you can cook food. In addition to boosting metabolism, coconut oil helps in reducing the amount of fat stored in the body in response to the number of calories consumed. Experts suggest consumption of not more than 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a day. It will help in losing belly fat as well.
