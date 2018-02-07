These Are The Most Effective Yoga Asanas To Relieve Symptoms Of PCOD
One of the most effective ways of relieving PCOS symptoms is yoga. Here's a list of the top 5 most effective yoga asanas for PCOS.
Yoga is a great way of keeping stress away hence preventing PCOS
You must have heard a number of things about the benefits of Yoga in keeping stress away and maintaining your overall health. But ever heard of the benefits of yoga in relieving PCOS symptoms? PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition wherein your body is subject to hormonal, psychological and reproductive imbalances. It leads to increased production of the male hormone and insulin resistance. 5-10% women suffer from PCOS. Besides regular medication, healthy diet and workout, there are other ways of relieving its symptoms. One such way is yoga.
One of the primary causes of PCOS is stress, and yoga is a great way of keeping stress away hence preventing PCOS. This form of workout can work wonders in prevention and management of this condition. Stress, in all ways exaggerates PCOS symptoms, so yoga can effectively work in relaxing the symptoms.
So if you are dealing with PCOS symptoms, here's a list of yoga asanas you can practice.
1. Badhakonasana (Butterfly pose)
The butterfly pose can work well in the natural prevention of PCOS. This asana will help in opening up the pelvic region, promote relaxation and lowers stress. Sit in a cross-legged position with your spine erect. This time, don't cross your legs, just bring your feet close to the pelvic area and keep the soles of your feet touching each other. Pull your heels close to your genitals. Now gently try to push your thighs and knees towards the ground. Don't put much pressure. Now start flapping your legs like a butterfly for one minute and then stop.
2. Supta Badhakonasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)
This is one of the best yoga poses for PCOS, much more beneficial than the classic butterfly pose. This time you would be practicing the butterfly pose while lying on the ground, which makes it even more relaxing. If you are a beginner, you can keep a cushion below your hip for better support. Lay down on the floor, heels flat on the ground and knees bent. Now slowly bring your feet close to your genitals. Keep your palm on the floor beside the hip and press them against the floor as you breathe out and contract your abs. Move your tailbone to the pelvic bone and maintain a pelvic tilt. Now move your knees towards the ground as you breathe out and stretch your pelvic and groin area. Now join the soles of your feet together. Keep your shoulder relaxed. Stay in this position for 30 seconds or 1 minute.
3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
For better digestion and reduced stress, practice the cobra pose. This one is an easy yoga asana for controlling PCOS symptoms in women of all ages. It puts light pressure on your stomach and aids better functioning of the ovaries. But you must not hold on to this for more than 30 seconds. Lie down on your stomach with your toes touching the ground. Now slowly raise your upper body, take the support of your hands and look upwards. Keep shoulders straight. Continue breathing normally for 30 seconds and then relax.
4. Naukasana (boat pose)
One of the most beneficial yoga poses for PCOS treatment is the boat pose or naukasana. It is also the best way of achieving a flat abdomen. This one ensures proper blood flow to your reproductive organs and proper functioning of the ovaries. Lay down on the floor, on your back while keeping the shoulders straight and arms resting by your side. Take a deep breath and raise your head, chest and feet as you exhale. Raise your arms as you raise your feet. Maintain it for 30 seconds and relax.
5. Dhanurasana (bow pose)
Bow pose is another powerful way of treating PCOS. It is an effective way of getting your reproductive organs functioning and relieving menstrual discomfort. Lie down on your stomach with legs straight and arms resting by your side. Now grip your ankles and bring them close to your feet and raise your chest from the ground to assume an arched position. Hold this for 30 seconds while breathing and then breathe out. Now exhale and assume the starting position.
