Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Don't Ignore It
Pooja explains how Ayurveda can help in treating irregular or delayed periods.
Ayurvedic ingredients for delayed periods are Shatavari, Lodhra, Ashoka, Mulethi
Ayurveda, an alternative medicine system with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent, can not only treat or minimise the harmful effects of seasonal diseases but it can also regulate irregular or delayed periods, says nutritionist Pooja Makhija. The best part is it does that without any harmful side effects that popping hormonal pills can have on the body. “If irregular period or delayed period bothers you, then this one's for you,” Pooja says in a new video, shared on Instagram.
Pooja then goes on to explain how Ayurveda can help in treating this issue. The most common remedy we look to treat irregular periods is takinghormonal pills, she says. “That comes with a host of side effects. But Ayurveda has some perfect answers.”
The best Ayurvedic ingredients for treating delayed periods are Shatavari, Lodhra, Ashoka, Mulethi & Noni, the celebrity nutritionist states in the post, adding Kapiva Period Care Juice has all these ingredients, rightly formulated by experts at the Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda.
“As a nutritionist, I always trust ayurvedic ingredients, proper diet & exercise to treat irregular periods. Please don't ignore irregular periods as it is an early symptom of PCOS/PCOD,” Makhija adds.
PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome. It is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age which leads to infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods. PCOD means polycystic ovarian disease, which to causes hormonal imbalance in women.
Check her post below:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
