Top 6 Nutritional Lies That Made The World Sick And Fat
In the world where we are exposed to fad diets and nutritional advice that we tend to get confused as to what is actually true and healthy for us.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet
- Protein affects the overall health of the body in a significant way
- Fats should not be eliminated from your diet completely
Every now and then we come across some news or a study which states that this food is extremely healthy for you or a particular food which should be eliminated from your diet. In the world where we are exposed to so many fad diets and nutritional advice that we tend to get confused as to what is actually true and healthy for us. We all have heard so much about nutrition that is hard for us to believe what actually holds true.
Also read: Top 7 Fitness Myths You Need To Stop Believing
Top 6 nutritional lies that made the world sick and fat:
1. Eggs are bad for your health
Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. Eggs contain almost all the essential nutrients beneficial for the overall health of the body. Eggs have high amounts of protein and healthy fats and if eaten for breakfast they can help you lose weight. Moreover, the best part about eggs is that one cannot get bored of them as they can be prepared in numerous ways.
2. Eating a lot of protein is bad for your health:
The wonder nutrient protein affects the overall health of the body in a significant way. Proteins are beneficial as they can boost your stamina, helps in shedding those extra kilos, increase bone density, repair tissues and enhance muscle strength. Therefore, include foods that are high in protein like eggs, chicken, nuts and seeds, milk and other dairy products.
Also read: Popular Nutrition Myths Regarding Pre-teens Debunked
3. Coffee is bad for you:
Coffee has gained a bad reputation in the past. But the fact is caffeine helps lower the risk of many serious diseases. Moreover, coffee has large amounts of antioxidants and offers several health benefits.
4. Meat is bad for you:
Many people believe that meat is bad for your health and can increase the risk of several heart related issues. Whereas it is not the meat but processed meat that is harmful for your health and should be avoided. Processed meat goes through the process of grilling, heating, curing and preserving which can be harmful for your overall health.
5. Fat makes you fat:
We all need to keep one thing in mind that there are some fats which are healthy and should be included in the healthy diet. Fats should not be eliminated from your diet completely as they help in performing several bodies' function smoothly. Some healthy fats which are vital for the overall health are cheese, olive oil, healthy nuts and seeds, nut butters and full-fat milk.
6. All calories are equal:
All foods go through different metabolic pathways in the body and they have a direct impact on the hormones that regulate when and how much we eat, as well as the amount of calories we burn. Eating protein will reduce your appetite as compared to the same amount of calories from fat and carbohydrates because protein is high on the satiety index, which keeps you full for longer. So you should include potatoes, beef, eggs, beans and fruits, and you should avoid sweets and other baked stuff.
Also read: Are You Not Losing Weight? Top 9 Diet Myths Busted
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.