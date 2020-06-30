Top 5 Vitamin E Food Sources You Must Add To Your Diet
Vitamin E food sources: It is a powerful antioxidant that can offer you amazing health benefits. Here are some of the best food sources of vitamin E you must add to your diet.
Vitamin E can help boost skin health and fight hair fall
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin E is beneficial for both skin and hair
- This vitamin can help fight signs of ageing
- Almonds can offer you vitamin E
The benefits of vitamin E for skin and hair are quite famous. The vitamin can offer you several amazing health benefits. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is good for your vision, brain, heart health and reproductive health too as well. Vitamin E supplements are commonly used. These have also become a part of skincare routine because of the amazing benefits this vitamin offers. Not many are aware of the food sources of vitamin E. Several foods can help you receive vitamin E as well as other health benefits. Here's a list of foods loaded with vitamin E that can be a part of your diet.
Vitamin E food sources
1. Almonds
Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients. Snacking almonds can offer you amazing health benefits. Almonds can also help in weight loss if consumed in restricted quantity. This amazing nut is loaded with vitamin E that can boost your skin and hair health.
2. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are extremely healthy. These nutritious seeds contain protein, vitamin E, fibre, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, zinc and much more. Sunflower seeds can help in controlling inflammation and boost heart health too.
3. Wheat germ oil
Wheat germ oil is beneficial for your skin and hair. It can help you beat several hair problems including hair fall, dandruff, dry skin and grey hair. It can also help you fight signs of skin ageing. Around one tablespoon of wheat germ oil contains 20 mg of vitamin E.
4. Green leafy vegetable- spinach
Green leafy vegetables should be a compulsory part of your diet as these can offer some amazing health benefits. Spinach is one of the healthiest green leafy which can provide you a good amount of vitamin E too.
5. Avocados
