ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 5 Vitamin E Food Sources You Must Add To Your Diet

Top 5 Vitamin E Food Sources You Must Add To Your Diet

Vitamin E food sources: It is a powerful antioxidant that can offer you amazing health benefits. Here are some of the best food sources of vitamin E you must add to your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:03 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Vitamin E Food Sources You Must Add To Your Diet

Vitamin E can help boost skin health and fight hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin E is beneficial for both skin and hair
  2. This vitamin can help fight signs of ageing
  3. Almonds can offer you vitamin E

The benefits of vitamin E for skin and hair are quite famous. The vitamin can offer you several amazing health benefits. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is good for your vision, brain, heart health and reproductive health too as well. Vitamin E supplements are commonly used. These have also become a part of skincare routine because of the amazing benefits this vitamin offers. Not many are aware of the food sources of vitamin E. Several foods can help you receive vitamin E as well as other health benefits. Here's a list of foods loaded with vitamin E that can be a part of your diet.

Vitamin E food sources


RELATED STORIES
related

Vitamin E For Acne: Here's How This Vitamin Can Help Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Skincare: To prevent and treat acne, there are multiple remedies that might help and vitamin E is one of these. Vitamin E is loaded with properties that can help fight acne. It will also control other skin issues.

related

Vitamin E For Skin: 7 Different Ways To Use This Vitamin To Fight Different Skin Issues

Skincare tips: Vitamin E contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Topical use of vitamin E can help you fight skin issues. Here are some ways to use you should know.

1. Almonds

Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients. Snacking almonds can offer you amazing health benefits. Almonds can also help in weight loss if consumed in restricted quantity. This amazing nut is loaded with vitamin E that can boost your skin and hair health.

ic9khig

Almonds can help you beat hunger pangs
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are extremely healthy. These nutritious seeds contain protein, vitamin E, fibre, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, zinc and much more. Sunflower seeds can help in controlling inflammation and boost heart health too.

Also read: These 10 Seeds Have Tremendous Nutritional Value

3. Wheat germ oil

Wheat germ oil is beneficial for your skin and hair. It can help you beat several hair problems including hair fall, dandruff, dry skin and grey hair. It can also help you fight signs of skin ageing. Around one tablespoon of wheat germ oil contains 20 mg of vitamin E.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

4. Green leafy vegetable- spinach

Green leafy vegetables should be a compulsory part of your diet as these can offer some amazing health benefits. Spinach is one of the healthiest green leafy which can provide you a good amount of vitamin E too.

nmh5v2a8

A cup of boiled spinach can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Avocados

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Avocados For Weight Loss: Know How They Help And Ways To Include Avocado In Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases