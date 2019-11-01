ASK OUR EXPERTS

Avocados For Weight Loss: Know How They Help And Ways To Include Avocado In Your Diet

Avocados For Weight Loss: Know How They Help And Ways To Include Avocado In Your Diet

Avocados are rich in oleic acid, a beneficial fatty acid that offers weight loss benefits and also improves heart health. Read here to know the many ways you can include avocados in your diet.
  Written By: Garima Arora Updated: Nov 1, 2019
3-Min Read
 

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avocados contain higher potassium than bananas
  2. This makes them great for high blood pressure patienta
  3. Guacamole is one popular way of including avocado in your diet

Avocados is one weight loss friendly food that has gained immense popularity the past few years. They are unique and delicious fruit rich in essential nutrients and healthy fats. Fats in avocado make them perfect food for keto diet, which offers quick weight loss benefits. However, there is a common misconception that fats make you fat. In this article, we explore if this is true. We also find out more about avocados, how they help you with weight loss and different ways to include avocados in your diet.

Avocados health benefits: weight loss and other ways how including avocados in your diet will help you

Avocados contain Vitamin K, folate, Vitamin C, potassium and Vitamin E. You will be surprised to know that avocados contain potassium that bananas, and is thus an ideal food for people with high blood pressure. Speaking of weight loss benefits, then avocados are low in carbs and are a great source of fibre.


Avocado is a fat-rich weight loss-friendly fruit
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: These 7 Fats Must Be Included In Your Keto Diet

Low-carb and high fat in avocados make them perfect for keto diet and low-carb diet that can help you achieve quick weight loss. Also, avocados can make you feel full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake.

Alongside, it is also important to know that avocados are relatively high in calories. To reap maximum benefits from it without gaining unnecessary weight, you need to practice portion control when consuming avocados.

Heart-healthy fats in avocados

77% of calories in avocados come from fat. Avocados contain monounsaturated fat oleic acid-which is also the same fatty acid found in olives and olive oil. This kind of fat has been found to be beneficial for heart health, insulin sensitivity, better blood sugar control and lower LDL cholesterol level.

g1csvf

Fats in avocados can be beneficial for your heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Eating Bananas, Avocados Helps Prevent Heart Disease

How to include avocados in your diet?

So far, it has been inferred that avocados are indeed healthy and should be a part of your diet. As long as you eat them as part of a healthy diet based on whole foods, they can help you with weight loss as well. Following are some ways to include avocado in your diet:

  • You can have seasoned avocados with salt and pepper. Add other seasonings like organo, balsamic vinegar, paprika and cayenne pepper.
  • Guacamole is one popular way of including avocados in your diet. It is made with spices and herbs and is essentially a Mexican dip.
  • You can make avocado toast and use the fruit as a substitute for butter. It can make for a nutritious, filling and healthy breakfast option.
  • Avocados can be added to your salads as well.
  • Grilled avocados can make for a great side dish with meats.
  • You can also add avocados in smoothies for a dash of flavour, fibre and good fat. A smoothie with leafy green veggies, banana, pineapple, yogurt, milk and avocado can make for a great filling breakfast.

Also read: Avocados: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know; Make Your Guacamole Now





