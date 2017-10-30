Here Are The Top 3 Indian Alternatives To Imported Superfoods
Makhana, amla and ghee are interesting alternatives to international superfoods like chia, kale and quinoa.
"Superfoods", the low-calorie and high-nutrient foods, have been taking the world by storm, setting global food trends and featuring on Instagram feeds of social media stars. While new fads are created every year, it looks like this one's here to stay.
Now, don't start contemplating how and where to buy these from just yet. For those of us in India, all we have to do is look at our backyards and listen to our grandmothers! Plus, adding in superfoods to our diet doesn't necessarily mean that we need to spend thousands of rupees while grocery shopping for our families, either. We have equally fortifying options abound in India. So, here are some amazing alternatives to international superfoods like chia, kale and quinoa, which will definitely be easier on your pocket:
1. Makhana's
'Makhana's' or the popped seeds of the lotus plant, or the fox / gorgon nut are a potent source of protein, carbohydrates, fiber, magnesium, potassium, phosphorous, iron and zinc. These seeds that look more like light cotton puffs are also low in fat and sodium. Their magnesium content makes them useful for those suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. Oh, and if that wasn't enough, these lotus seeds are also known to contain an anti-ageing enzyme which helps in repairing damaged proteins. So, the next time you feel hungry, instead of that fancy mixture of garden nuts, choose this desi nutrient instead.
2. Amla
If you're reaching for those Goji berries, maybe you should take a look at amla, which is an excellent alternative. It's cheap, easily available and one of the richest sources of Vitamin C. Amla is also known to aid in digestion, balance stomach acids, keep urinary infections at bay and strengthen the heart and lungs. It is also anti-carcinogenic!
3. Ghee
Yes, really! Once dismissed for its "fatty" nature, ghee today has acquired global "superfood" status. It is nutritionally dense, and is also free of carbohydrates, sodium, sugar, fiber and protein. Consumed regularly, ghee can enhance brain function, improve digestion, boost immunity, help melt fat and prevent certain cancers too. Ghee on paranthas never sounded so good!