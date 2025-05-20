7 Naturally Healthy Alternatives For ORS And Soft Drinks
These alternatives not only quench thirst but also replenish electrolytes, improve digestion, and boost immunity, without the side effects of processed beverages.
As temperatures rise and dehydration becomes a common concern, people often reach for soft drinks or store-bought ORS (oral rehydration solutions). While effective, many commercial drinks are packed with added sugar, artificial flavours, and preservatives. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rehydration doesn't always require synthetic solutions, natural sources can be equally effective and healthier. From home remedies to nutrient-packed traditional drinks, India offers a treasure trove of hydrating options. These alternatives not only quench thirst but also replenish electrolytes, improve digestion, and boost immunity, without the side effects of processed beverages. Let's explore the healthiest natural substitutes you can try today.
Why natural hydration is better than sugary soft drinks
Soft drinks often contain high-fructose corn syrup and artificial additives that may worsen dehydration and spike blood sugar. On the other hand, natural beverages can restore electrolyte balance without burdening the kidneys or gut. As per WHO guidelines, hydration with clean, nutrient-rich fluids is essential, especially during illnesses like diarrhoea, heat exhaustion, or fever.
1. Coconut water
A natural electrolyte-rich drink, coconut water contains potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. It's often called “nature's sports drink” and is gentle on the stomach. Fresh coconut water hydrates the body effectively and is a great ORS alternative for both kids and adults during fever, diarrhoea, or after a workout.
2. Buttermilk (Chaas)
A probiotic-rich drink, buttermilk helps in digestion and replenishes fluids. Add a pinch of rock salt, roasted cumin, and mint to make it more refreshing. Chaas is widely used in Indian households, especially in summer, and is recommended for rehydration and gut health by traditional Ayurvedic practitioners.
3. Lemon water with salt and sugar
A homemade version of ORS, lemon water with a pinch of salt and sugar is a simple yet powerful hydration drink. It helps balance electrolytes, provides quick energy, and is effective during heatstroke or diarrhoeal illnesses. WHO's ORS formula is based on similar proportions of sugar and salt in water.
4. Sattu drink
Made from roasted gram flour, sattu mixed with water, black salt, and lemon juice is a protein-rich, hydrating summer drink. Common in Bihar and UP, it provides both energy and cooling effects, making it ideal during hot weather and long workdays.
5. Bael sherbet (Wood apple drink)
Bael fruit is known for its cooling and digestive properties. Mix bael pulp with water, a bit of jaggery or honey, and black salt. This traditional drink not only quenches thirst but also soothes the stomach and helps prevent heat-induced illnesses.
6. Aam panna
Prepared using raw mango pulp, mint, cumin, and black salt, aam panna is a vitamin C-rich beverage that prevents heatstroke. It replenishes electrolytes, supports immunity, and is loved for its tangy taste and cooling effect.
7. Rice water (Kanji or Pej)
The starchy water left after boiling rice is known for its rehydration properties. It's easy to digest and rich in carbs and electrolytes. In many South Indian and tribal cultures, rice water is fed to those recovering from fever, vomiting, or digestive troubles as a homemade ORS.
Nature provides countless ways to stay hydrated and healthy. As the WHO recommends, accessible, nutrient-rich, and culturally accepted fluids can be powerful tools against dehydration. Ditch the fizzy soft drinks and consider these wholesome, time-tested Indian drinks to replenish and revive your body. They're economical, preservative-free, and rooted in generations of wellness wisdom.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
