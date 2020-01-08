ASK OUR EXPERTS

Too Stressed? These Habits Might Be Stressing You Out

Stress can affect your health in various ways. You might not know but your few habits can unknowingly contribute to stress. Stress management is extremely important to control the risk of some serious health conditions. Here are some habits that you must get rid of to reduce stress.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 8, 2020
2-Min Read
Too Stressed? These Habits Might Be Stressing You Out

Some simple habits can contribute to stress

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stress can affect your health in various ways
  2. You must find effective ways to manage stress
  3. Stress can increase the risk of heart diseases

Stress is too common these days. There are many possible reasons behind it. From a poor lifestyle to increased work pressure, many small factors can contribute to stress. Stress can affect your health in various ways. It can increase the risk of heart diseases. Stress can also make you eat more and contribute to weight gain. Not just these, stress can silently affect your health negatively in various ways. You might not know but your few habits can unknowingly contribute to stress. Stress management is extremely important to control the risk of some serious health conditions. Here are some habits that you must get rid of to reduce stress.

Habits that can contribute to stress


1. Overthinking

Most people overthink every small thing which can contribute to stress. But overthinking is completely under control. You must get rid of unnecessary thoughts which can affect your health and work both. Overthinking leads to increased stress and can also disturb your day to day functioning.

6em1bmc8

Overthinking can contribute to stress
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lack of sleep

Proper sleep is extremely important for the human body to function properly. Lack of sleep can contribute to stress as well. You must ensure proper sleep to control stress. A healthy diet and regular exercise can contribute to reduced stress.

Also read: Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

3. Not staying organised

Do you stay messy all the time? Is your desk not organised properly? This simple habit can also increase stress. Try to keep things in order to avoid unnecessary stress. Organise your desk at the end of the day so that you find your stuff at the right place the next morning.

Also read: A Complete List Of Terrible Things Stress Does To Your Body

4. You are too dependent on your phone

You need to set some limits when it comes to smartphone usage. Using too much mobile phone can also give you stress. Do not spend too much time on mobile phones. You can turn off the notifications of your phone. So, you check the phone when you want to. It will also reduce your usage of mobile phones.

Also read: Top 7 Stress-Busting Foods You Must Have

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

