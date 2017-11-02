Top 7 Stress-Busting Foods You Must Have
Stress-eating can be combined with healthy eating. Listed below are the top stress-busting foods you must have.
- Vitamin D in fortified milk can easily curb stress and anxiety
- Asparagus keeps your mind calm and cool with its high folate content
- People who have oatmeal for breakfast stay sharper and active all day
With more and more targets at work piling up and immense competition in every industry, stress has reached a point where it has started affecting people's mental and physical health. And with all this going on, there is hardly any time left for a person to eat healthy. But dealing with stress is not all about listening to music, going for a walk or playing with stress balls. How about including the stress-eating element to it?
Stress-eating is the new cool, where you loathe yourselves with all sorts of junk food like doughnuts, pizzas, burgers, cakes and pastries and think that you might feel better. Well, sometimes you even do but, do you ever think how stress-eating can affect your health? With all these 'stress-busting foods' you are just spiking your body weight, blood sugar levels and so much more. Good news, stress-eating can be dealt with healthily. Certain foods can curb stress and anxieties considerably while keeping your blood sugar levels in check.
Here's a list of the best foods that can curb stress and anxiety for you.
1. Milk
Vitamin D is an important nutrient for curbing mental stress and anxieties and is found in fortified milk. It has been scientifically proven that fortified milk can easily curb stress and anxiety and reduce chances of depression and anxiety in both men and women.
2. Green vegetables
Yes junk is very tempting when it comes to stress-eating and if compared with an option of eating green salad, junk anyway wins the debate. Green leafy vegetables like spinach are full of nutrients like folate and dopamine which release a pleasure-inducing chemical in the brain.
3. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is all about complex carbs which cause the brain to release serotonin, a feel-good chemical. In addition to this, people who have oatmeal for breakfast stay sharper and active all day long.
4. Green tea
This slimming-food is a great brain booster which enhances mental performance. Besides its many health attributes, green tea is good for skin and hair as well.
5. Asparagus
It keeps your mind calm and cool with its high folate content.
6. Cashew nuts
Cashews are an important source of zinc in the body. Low levels of zinc are strongly linked to mental anxiety and depression. Our bodies, however, have no means of storing zinc. Therefore, it is good for you to consume a handful of cashew nuts each day.
7. Chocolates
Last but not the least; chocolates are the all-time-favourite stress food. The 'new anti-anxiety drug' needs to be taken in moderation and specifically dark chocolate is recommended.