The Best 20-Minute Workout For Toned Arms
Getting toned arms is not a very complicated task anyway, a few simple exercises, 15 to 20 minutes a day and thats all you need.
A simple 20-minute workout plan to get toned arms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Toned arms workout needs a simple 15 to 20 minute exercise plan
- Practice T push-ups everyday for 3 minutes, in circuits
- Practice airplane extension everyday for toned arms
Here’s a workout plan with 5 exercises to reduce arm fat, workout should be done in circuits, no break during one circuit and a gap of a minute between each circuit:
1. Standing V Raise
Hold 5 to 10 pound dumbbells in both hands. Stand straight with both legs apart and hands by your side. Raise both hands diagonally in front of you, so your arms form a V-shape and keep your arms parallel to the floor. Hold on to the position and do 12 to 15 reps, the first step towards toned arms.
2. Shoulder press
Stand straight with both hands above shoulders, palms facing each other, legs apart and knees slightly bent. Now push arms upwards and stay in the position, and slowly lower the dumbbells in three seconds. Do six to eight reps.
3. Overhead tricep extension
Put your hands above your head, elbows straight, dumbbells behind your head, now drop and lift your arms behind your head, with elbows close to the ears. Do ten reps.
4. T-push up
Get down to the push up position, arms right below your shoulders. Now lower yourself to the floor. When you push yourself up, turn to your right, rotate your body rightwards, lift right arm and with fingers pointing towards the ceiling. Hold on for minimum one second before returning to push up position. Repeat the same on your left side. This becomes one rep, do five such reps.
5. Airplane extension
To reduce arm fat, lie down on the floor facing downwards, stretch both arms to your shoulders, palm facing downwards. Pull your arms together, then slowly raise your legs, arms and your chest off the floor, stay in the position for a few seconds, hold for a count and slowly bring them back, lower yourself to the ground. This is one rep, do 10 to 15 reps of this exercise.
A short and simple workout plan like so can prove very helpful in eliminating unwanted arm fat considerably. Give it a shot and see the difference.
