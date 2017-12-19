6 Natural Ways To Lighten Dark Knees, Elbows And Underarms
Get fair knee caps, elbows and underarms with these simple tricks.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Baking soda can help in removing dead cells from the skin
- Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is a bleaching agent
- Potato has mild acidic qualities which do not lead to irritation
Is it an embarrassing affair for you to wear short dresses and sleeveless tops? Dark knee caps, elbows and underarms just rob you of all the confidence you need to wear your favourite dresses. Here's a word of advice, instead of throwing those cloths in, you can look for a perfect solution to lighten dark knees, elbows and underarms. And guess what, you just checked into the right place for a solution!
Here's a list of tips to help you lighten your knees, elbows, underarms and wear your favourite clothes with confidence.
1. Baking soda and milk
Baking soda can help in removing dead cells from the skin and milk helps in keeping the skin smooth moisturizes it well.
- Take one tablespoon of baking soda and milk
- Mix the two well
- Apply on your knees and elbows and rub gently for two to three minutes
- Wash it off
- Repeat every alternate day till the colour lightens
2. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is hydrating and moisturising for the skin. It prevents dryness, and vitamin E in coconut repairs and lightens skin colour.
- Take one tablespoon of coconut oil and one tablespoon of walnut powder
- Mix the two well to make a thick paste
- Use it as a scrub for your knees and elbows for two to three minutes
- Clean it with water
- After this, take a shower and apply coconut oil on your knees and elbows before you go to sleep
- Repeat this two or three times in a week till the colour of knees and elbows lightens.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is a bleaching agent which helps in lightening the skin shade.
- Take a part of apple cider vinegar and water and mix it well
- Take the solution in a cotton ball and apply it on your knees and elbows
- Leave this on for 15 minutes and then wash it off
- Try this three to four times a week till you see a difference in the colour
4. Potato
Unlike lemon, potato has mild acidic qualities which do not lead to irritation in your underarms. It can be used for sensitive skin as well.
- Take a slice of potato, thin slice would do
- Rub it on your armpits for 5-10 minutes and then wash it off with warm water
- Repeat this twice a day till you see a difference in the colour
5. Cucumber
Just like potatoes, cucumber also has skin lightening properties.
- You can try rubbing a slice of cucumber on your underarms or applying cucumber juice.
- Alternatively, you could try mixing cucumber juice with turmeric and applying this thick paste on the underarms.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off
- Try this once or twice a day for best results
6. Orange peels
Orange peels are an effective remedy for lightening the shade of your arm pits and leave it smelling sweet as well.
- Peel an orange and keep the peels outside till they dry
- Now grind them in power form
- Add rose water and milk to this powder to make a thick paste
- Scrub it gently on your underarms to remove the dead skin cells
- Wash it off with water
- Apply this twice or thrice a week for best results.
