ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Troubled With Arm Fat? Yasmin Karachiwala Shows Shoulder Workout To Help You Out

Troubled With Arm Fat? Yasmin Karachiwala Shows Shoulder Workout To Help You Out

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an effective shoulder workout plan that will help you get rid of arm fat
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 9, 2022 03:38 IST
8-Min Read
Troubled With Arm Fat? Yasmin Karachiwala Shows Shoulder Workout To Help You Out

Are you troubled with fat accumulated in your arms?

We all know that exercise is important for overall health. There can be different goals for different people and one such aim to follow a workout routine to build arms. After all, who doesn't want to have sculpted arms? The arm exercises not only help you have toned arms that enhance your overall appearance, but they also help you in building strength and endurance. So, just in case, if you feel troubled with fat accumulated in your arms, there are some appropriate exercises to cut down the fat. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an effective shoulder workout that will take only 3 minutes. It will help you get rid of the fat collected in your arms. 

Yasmin writes, “Here's a quick and effective Shoulder workout which will just take you 3 minutes. Try it and let me know what you think.”

As Yasmin says, perform these exercises for 30 secs each without taking a break between them:


RELATED STORIES
related

Why You Need To Incorporate HIIT Into Your Summer Workout Routine

Working out in summer can be energy-consuming. Here's why HIIT is the best way to workout this summer.

related

Yasmin Karachiwala And Dr Hemakshi Basu Team Up To Show How To Get Rid Of Wrist Pain 

The video shows Yasmin Karachiwala relaxing on a sofa and watching something on her phone when she experiences wrist pain

1)Shoulder circles

2) Reverse circles

3) Pulse front

4) Pulse up

5) Pulse down

As a concluding note, Yasmin states, “If you really want to challenge yourself, try doing this shoulder workout with a little bit of weight - as little as half to one pound.”  

Take a look:

How to get the fire back in your abs? To answer this, Yasmin Karachiwala shares five effective abs exercises in one of her previous Instagram videos. She suggests 4 rounds of exercises, with each workout lasting for 45 seconds, with a 15-second rest between exercises. She also states a modified (M) version.

Here's the workout pattern you need to follow for abs:

  1. Leg Raise Variation (20 reps)

M: Alternate Leg Straight Leg Lowers

  1. Sit up with Single Leg Knee

M: Crunch with Single Knee in

  1. Forearm Side Plank Crunch

M: Forearm Side Plank Dips

  1. Elevated Seated Punches

M: Seated Punches

  1. Reverse Table Top Crunch

M: Crab Lifts

Yasmin Karachiwala also shows us the ways to amp up the workout. She demonstrates a leg HIIT workout plan that's effective for the lower part of your body. The fitness trainer shares a round of exercises that can be done for four rounds. You can take a 60-second break after each round.

1. Db Sumo Squat to Frog Squat - 20 reps

M: Sumo Squat to Frog Squat

2. Db Squat Lateral Walk - 20 reps

M: Squat Lateral Walk

3. Db Curtsy with Knee Drive Hammer Curl - 15 reps each

M: Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive Bicep Curl

4. Single Leg Bridge Leg Lowers - 20 reps each

M: Bridge Marching

5. Db Hip Thrust - 20 reps

M: Hip Thrust

Follow a fitness routine and stay fit.  


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases