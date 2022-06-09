Troubled With Arm Fat? Yasmin Karachiwala Shows Shoulder Workout To Help You Out
Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an effective shoulder workout plan that will help you get rid of arm fat
Are you troubled with fat accumulated in your arms?
We all know that exercise is important for overall health. There can be different goals for different people and one such aim to follow a workout routine to build arms. After all, who doesn't want to have sculpted arms? The arm exercises not only help you have toned arms that enhance your overall appearance, but they also help you in building strength and endurance. So, just in case, if you feel troubled with fat accumulated in your arms, there are some appropriate exercises to cut down the fat. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an effective shoulder workout that will take only 3 minutes. It will help you get rid of the fat collected in your arms.
Yasmin writes, “Here's a quick and effective Shoulder workout which will just take you 3 minutes. Try it and let me know what you think.”
As Yasmin says, perform these exercises for 30 secs each without taking a break between them:
1)Shoulder circles
2) Reverse circles
3) Pulse front
4) Pulse up
5) Pulse down
As a concluding note, Yasmin states, “If you really want to challenge yourself, try doing this shoulder workout with a little bit of weight - as little as half to one pound.”
Take a look:
How to get the fire back in your abs? To answer this, Yasmin Karachiwala shares five effective abs exercises in one of her previous Instagram videos. She suggests 4 rounds of exercises, with each workout lasting for 45 seconds, with a 15-second rest between exercises. She also states a modified (M) version.
Here's the workout pattern you need to follow for abs:
- Leg Raise Variation (20 reps)
M: Alternate Leg Straight Leg Lowers
- Sit up with Single Leg Knee
M: Crunch with Single Knee in
- Forearm Side Plank Crunch
M: Forearm Side Plank Dips
- Elevated Seated Punches
M: Seated Punches
- Reverse Table Top Crunch
M: Crab Lifts
Yasmin Karachiwala also shows us the ways to amp up the workout. She demonstrates a leg HIIT workout plan that's effective for the lower part of your body. The fitness trainer shares a round of exercises that can be done for four rounds. You can take a 60-second break after each round.
1. Db Sumo Squat to Frog Squat - 20 reps
M: Sumo Squat to Frog Squat
2. Db Squat Lateral Walk - 20 reps
M: Squat Lateral Walk
3. Db Curtsy with Knee Drive Hammer Curl - 15 reps each
M: Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive Bicep Curl
4. Single Leg Bridge Leg Lowers - 20 reps each
M: Bridge Marching
5. Db Hip Thrust - 20 reps
M: Hip Thrust
Follow a fitness routine and stay fit.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
