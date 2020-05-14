Thyme Tea: From Controlled Blood Pressure To Better Immunity, Know Impressive Health Benefits Of Drinking This Tea
Thyme is a herb from the mint family which is loaded with several health benefits. It can be used for various health conditions. This herb can be used in different ways. Thyme essential oil is also commonly used for skin. This oil has anti-bacterial properties which can help prevent acne. Another effective method to use it is preparation of thyme tea with this herb. Sipping this tea has potential benefits that you cannot afford to miss. If you love drinking tea, you must try thyme tea and enjoy the multiple health benefits it offers.
Health benefits of thyme tea
1. May help control blood pressure
Diet plays a significant role in controlling high blood pressure. According to studies, drinking thyme tea can help control high blood pressure. Even Ayurveda suggests drinking thyme tea to fight high blood pressure. Not just blood pressure, thyme tea can help control cholesterol levels too.
2. Help fight menstrual discomfort
It is advised to drink herbal teas to fight menstrual discomforts. Ladies, you can try thyme tea during your monthly cycle for some relief. Thyme tea has anti-spasmodic properties which help reduce pain and discomfort.
3. Can help fight cough
This tea is a natural cough remedy for cough. Not just cough, this tea is good for different types of respiratory problems. It helps in killing bacterial infections which can give some relief in cold, cough and sore throat. Drink a hot cup of thyme tea when you experience symptoms of cough.
4. Boosts immunity
Your immune system helps you fight against several diseases. Vitamin C plays a major role in boosting immunity. Thyme contains vitamin C which can boost immunity. This herb also contains copper, iron and magnesium.
