Healthy Herbal Teas You Must Try: Learn Methods To Prepare These
Herbal tea: You can prepare herbal teas with simple ingredients from your kitchen. If you love drinking tea you can prepare some healthy herbal teas at home. Here are simple methods to prepare herbal teas at home.
Prepare herbal teas to fight different health issues naturally
Herbs and spices present in your kitchen can offer you several health benefits and medicinal properties. You can use these herbs in different ways to fight several ailments. If you love drinking tea you can prepare some healthy herbal teas at home. Drinking teas is linked with numerous health benefits. Herbal teas are a perfect blend of natural ingredients that are good for your health. In this article, we have elaborated different methods to prepare herbals teas at home. All you need to do is grab some ingredients from your kitchen and boil them to prepare an aromatic herbal tea.
Herbal teas you can prepare at home
1. Turmeric tea
Turmeric is a commonly used spice that is loaded with medicinal properties. To prepare turmeric tea, boil 3-4 cups of water and add some grated turmeric or few slices of raw turmeric to it. Allow it to boil for some time and later strain the tea. Add honey or lemon to enhance for taste. This tea is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, immunity-boosting properties and is beneficial for heart health.
2. Garlic tea
Garlic is also commonly used to prepare tea. This tea boosts weight loss, promotes heart health and respiratory functions. This tea is also loaded with anti-bacterial properties and also helps boost immunity. To prepare garlic tea, boil a glass of water and add a few chopped or minced garlic cloves to it. You can also add some grated ginger to it. Now let it cook for 20 minutes. Strain this drink, add some honey and lemon juice to it to enhance the flavour.
3. Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon is also a spice that can offer medicinal properties. Tea prepared with cinnamon is loaded with anti-oxidants. Cinnamon tea can lower inflammation and promote heart health. Diabetics can also drink this tea for controlled blood sugar levels. This tea is also loaded with anti-bacterial properties. It may also promote weight loss. You need to follow few simple steps to prepare cinnamon tea. Boil one cup of water and one tablespoon of cinnamon for 15 minutes. Strain this mixture and add some honey for taste.
