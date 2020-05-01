ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Herbal Teas

Skincare Tips: Several herbal teas are loaded with benefits for skin. Drinking teas can also offer you other health benefits. Here are some some teas you must try for healthy skin.
Skincare tips: Try these herbal tea to fight skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Green tea consumption is linked with weight loss
  2. Jasmine oil can also help you fight different skin issues
  3. Hibiscus tea is good for your liver health

Herbal teas are loaded with health benefits. If you love drinking tea, you should definitely try the different tea available. Drinking teas can support the functioning of several organs as well as offer your skin benefits. There is no definite secret for healthy and glowing skin. Some remedies may work wonders on your skin while may not show impressive benefits on others. You might not know but several herbal teas can also offer you skin benefits. What can be simpler than sipping tea for glowing skin? Below listed are few herbal teas you should drink for glowing skin.

Skincare tips: Herbal teas for glowing skin


1. Green tea

Commonly consumed for weight loss, green tea offers several other health benefits too. Drinking green tea can offer multiple health benefits including better skin health. Green tea can help you remove toxins give glowing skin. High amount of antioxidants in green tea also helps fight inflammation. It can also help reduce acne.

Green tea can help you get rid of toxins and give glowing skin
2. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea also offers a variety of health benefits. This tea has relaxing properties that can reduce irritation, redness and puffiness. This tea also promotes sleep which contributes to healthy skin.

3. Jasmine tea

Jasmine oil is commonly used for skin. Jasmine tea also works great for your skin. This tea can help fight the signs of ageing and other skin issues like excess oil production. It can also help in balancing hormones which helps maintain healthy skin.

4. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea can help you control acne. It can also help you fight age spots. This tea also contains natural components that can give you smoother and younger-looking skin. Hibiscus tea also contains high amount of antioxidants which can reduce oxidative stress.

Hibiscus tea can help you control blood pressure
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

